New UFC BMF fight rumored, Brittney Palmer shows off Playboy photo, Gervonta Davis converts to Islam: MMA News Roundup

Catch up with the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss a new matchup for the BMF belt, Gervonta Davis' conversion to Islam, and more.

#3 Chael Sonnen says UFC 300 will have a BMF title fight

Chael Sonnen claims that a BMF title fight between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway will soon be announced.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the veteran fighter said that while 'The Highlight' waits to fight Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title, he would be defending the belt he already owns at UFC 300.

Sonnen said:

"He [Gaethje] is only willing to wait for Islam... because it's the title. Well, once you remind him you have a title too, and we would like you to defend it, all of a sudden, all of that is changed... There is only one guy [who called him out], which is Max Holloway... So, as we are starting to look at UFC 300... That's the big prize, that's the one the boys want... Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway, that announcement is coming soon."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below (8:32):

#2. Brittney Palmer brings out her 2012 Playboy shoot

While predominantly known for her work as an octagon girl, Brittney Palmer has also modeled for several fashion gigs worldwide. She famously appeared on the front cover of the March 2012 edition of Playboy, wearing a champagne-colored satin attire with black borders.

Palmer posted a throwback to the shoot, along with several other snaps of her everyday life in an Instagram carousel shared on Sunday.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Read the fan reactions to Palmer's post here.

#1. Gervonta Davis changes religion

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by boxer Badou Jack on December 24, Gervonta Davis was seen undergoing the ritual of converting to Islam.

Expand Tweet

UFC fighter Belal Muhammad welcomed 'Tank' to the community with open arms, commenting 'Alhamdulillah', which loosely translates to "praise be to God".

Fans were also supportive of the boxer's decision, although some took this opportunity to aim jabs at him.

Read the comments here.