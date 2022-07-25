"Let's dial it in a little further" - Sean O'Malley expects Paddy Pimblett to control weight issue once he faces higher level fighters

Sean O'Malley dished on Paddy Pimblett's offseason diet after his thrilling victory on the latest fight night in London. Pimblett is notorious for blimping up in between fights, admitting to getting as heavy as 205 lbs for his walk-around weight. O'Malley, on an episode of BroMalley, spoke of his belief that Pimblett's lack of discipline outside of fight camp is related to his current level of competition. 'Sugar' expects that as Paddy Pimblett moves into the upper echeleon of the division, he will become more regimented, saying:

"I'm sure Paddy was fighting Jordan Leavitt who he probably looked at him like he's not that good. I'm sure once he's fighting like Islam or Charles or Dustin or Michael Chandler - any of those guys - it's like, okay, let's not get up to 210. Let's dial it in a little further out."

O'Malley did go on to acknowledge that every fighter is different, and this tendency has appeared to work for 'The Baddy' thus far. O'Malley added:

"Maybe? Who knows? Do what you do."

Cage fighting takes a lot of physicality - mentally and spiritually. Perhaps Pimblett letting himself go between camps is a way of resetting that has been pivotal to his success. O'Malley utilizes unique approaches as well, having revealed cannabis as a key part of his recovery after training.

Paddy Pimblett honors late friend "Ricky" who may have been found on train tracks

One of the most shocking turn of events after 'The Baddy' secured his third consecutive finish inside the octagon was his post-fight press conference. Fans were expecting a typical flamboyant call-out or rant against the division, as Paddy has done previously. However, he took a more serious note, dedicating the fight to "little baby Lee", a four-year-old who tragically passed away from cancer.

Paddy went on to use his platform to deliver a powerful speech about mental health, particularly regarding men. He revealed just five-hours before his weigh-in that he had lost a dear friend to suicide. Paddy's timeline lines up with the Liverpool local news about a man who was found on train tracks, known locally as "a lovely lad named Ricky."

