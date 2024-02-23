Sean O'Malley vs. Aljamain Sterling and 4 of the best counterpunch wins in UFC history

The UFC is responsible for creating some of the most unforgettable moments in the sport of MMA. In many cases, those moments take the form of back-and-forth wars that thrill crowds, last-minute submissions that sees the challenger snatch the champion's neck and squeeze for dear life, and of course, knockouts.

There is nothing quite like a knockout, no matter the sheer depth of variety MMA offers with its many finishes. The sport's most popular fighters tend to be those who can shut their opponent's lights out with a single blow. At times, those blows are perfect, timed to catch a foe who is, unknowingly, a lamb heading for slaughter.

In such cases, opponents find themselves on the receiving end of instant knockouts. In other cases, they're dropped and hurt to such an extent that a few follow-up shots later, they taste defeat. No matter the outcome, there are few things quite like the perfect counterpunch.

#5. Derrick Lewis vs. Curtis Blaydes, UFC Fight Night 138

Derrick Lewis is a record-breaking knockout artist in the UFC, and it is easy to see why. He is a hulking titan with dynamite in his hands. However, he isn't merely a sloppy slugger with neither rhyme nor reason behind his wins. He is, in fact, a patient counterpuncher - something Curtis Blaydes learned in disastrous fashion.

When both men squared off in early 2021, Blaydes entered the octagon with little respect for Lewis' striking acumen. He dismissed his foe as a one tricky pony with a one-hitter quitter. Naturally, he never foresaw that 'The Black Beast' would make him pay for his naked level changes.

Check out Derrick Lewis knocking out Curtis Blaydes:

So in round two, as Blaydes ducked for what he thought would be a takedown, Lewis intercepted his dip with a well-timed uppercut. Blaydes was out cold before he ever even hit the mat, but that didn't stop Lewis from landing a few follow up shots before the referee's intervention.

#4. Yan Xiaonan vs. Jéssica Andrade, UFC 288

Yan Xiaonan is not a power-puncher. In fact, before her latest fight, she had never scored a knockout or TKO in the UFC. So, when she was booked to face former strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade, hardly anyone could have predicted that the knockout would be the result of her fight.

If anything, a knockout from Andrade was expected, given her crushing punching power. But come fight night, all expectations were shattered when Andrade lunged forward, throwing four left hooks in a row. Knowing that her foe would throw a fifth, Xiaonan loaded her hips and cracked her with an overhand right on the inside.

Check out Yan Xiaonan knocking out Jéssica Andrade:

The counterpunch floored Andrade, who ate follow-up ground-and-pound before the referee waved the fight off to spare her from further damage. It awarded Xiaonan her first finish in the promotion and a strawweight title shot against fellow countrywoman, Zhang Weili.

#3. Stipe Miocic vs. Fabrício Werdum, UFC 198

Back in 2016, Fabrício Werdum was a year removed from upsetting Cain Velasquez to capture heavyweight gold. However, he had not yet defended the title, so his first assignment as the divisional kingpin was to turn away future all-time great, Stipe Miocic.

Minutes into the bout, the Brazilian stormed forward with looping punches and no setup. For his recklessness, he ate a stiff counter straight right from Miocic. Stumbled but not deterred, he gave chase, following Miocic in a straight line instead of cutting off angles. Seconds later, he ate another counter right.

Check out Stipe Miocic knocking out Fabrício Werdum:

This time, however, he collapsed in an unconscious heap, losing his heavyweight title in embarrassing fashion. Thereafter, Werdum tumbled down the rankings, while Miocic went on to author one of the greatest legacies in heavyweight history.

#2. Conor McGregor vs. José Aldo, UFC 194

Conor McGregor vs. José Aldo was the culmination of one of the most memorable feuds in featherweight history. The Irishman had finally earned a crack at the 145-pound strap after mounting an unbeaten streak in the division. Aldo, however, was teeming with rage, built up from months of the Irishman's relentless trash talk.

So, come fight night, one man was cool and at ease, while the other was tense and seething. McGregor, with his bladed karate stance, bounced in and out of range, goading Aldo with a side kick to his lead knee. The Brazilian, convinced that he could time the Irishman's forward bounce with a shifting combo, was sniped.

Check out Conor McGregor knocking out José Aldo:

As he shifted his stance, the right hand he threw fell just an inch short of a knockout. Instead, he unknowingly lunged right into McGregor's straight left as the Irishman bounced just out of range. Aldo was out cold and 'The Notorious' reigned supreme at 145 pounds as its new king.

#1. Sean O'Malley vs. Aljamain Sterling, UFC 292

Ahead of his UFC 292 fight with Sean O'Malley, Aljamain Sterling was predicted by many to successfully defend his UFC bantamweight title. After all, he was the high-level wrestler with proven experience against the elite.

What many had forgotten, however, was that O'Malley is a sniper of a counterpuncher with crushing power, and Sterling has a self-destructive habit of overextending on his punches and kicking ahead of himself. Naturally, he struggled with O'Malley's range and overextended straight into a counter.

Check out Sean O'Malley knocking out Aljamain Sterling:

O'Malley merely slid back, turned at an angle, and uncorked a lightning-quick pull-counter right hand that flattened Sterling. As the crowd roared, 'Sugar' pounced with ground-and-pound, and claimed the TKO to capture the bantamweight strap.