Sean Strickland to antagonize fans after anti-LGBTQ monologue ahead of UFC 297? Exploring the possibilities

Sean Strickland has a complicated relationship with his fans and the MMA press.

While taking part in his media obligations ahead of UFC 297, the middleweight champion was asked a whole host of questions relating to his conduct and trash talk. Strickland answered in the controversial fashion that's become typical of him.

In particular, he spoke negatively about the LGBTQ+ community and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. He also took issue with Canada's apparent level of freedom compared to the kind he experiences in the United States. Strickland compared the two countries while criticizing the former.

So, is Strickland now intent on having an antagonistic relationship with his fans? Or is this reserved purely for Canadian supporters due to the enmity he feels for the country? Has he once again fanned the flames of his anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric to gear up for another attack on the community?

Sean Strickland's attack on Canada's LGBTQ+ community could pit him against Toronto's fans

A notable chunk of Sean Strickland's UFC 297 media day interview was spent attacking Canada. This could define the dynamic between him and the country's fans.

Strickland, while being asked questions by journalists about various topics, focused his attention on Canadian politics. He criticized those who voted for the nation's prime minister, Justin Trudeau, claiming that his policies impeded on the types of freedom that are enjoyed by Americans.

He also described Canadians as being part of a supposed problem with the social progressive movements advocating for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community:

"You don't want a grandkid? Oh, man. Well, dude, you're a weak f***** man, dude. You're part of the f***** problem. You elected Justin Trudeau."

Check out Sean Strickland criticizing (17:14) a Canadian journalist in the clip below:

The middleweight champion attacked said movement' call for the cultural acceptance of LGBTQ+ social dynamics by referring to it as an "agenda," which is a well-known reductive term used by sociopolitical conservatives to undermine the fight for social equality for non-heterosexual and non-heteronormative people.

Strickland was also highly critical of Bud Light's decision to have transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney promote their beer. He previously claimed that he'd make a public callout of Bud Light's actions in his next fight.

Naturally, a reporter was curious if he'd follow through with his promise at UFC 297:

"Here's the thing about Bud Light. Ten years ago, to be trans was a mental f***** illness? And now all of a sudden, people like you have weaseled your way into the world. You are an infection. You are the definition of weakness. Everything that is wrong with the world is because of you."

Check out Sean Strickland's Bud Light rant (17:59) in the clip below:

While the middleweight champion has always been controversial, this time he is taking aim at an entire country's political direction by attacking Justin Trudeau. Furthermore, he was highly critical of Canada's LGBTQ+ community, a sizable percentage of which lives in Toronto, where UFC 297 will be hosted.

This could lead to an antagonistic dynamic between Strickland and the Toronto fans, who will flock to UFC 297 to witness the promotion's return to Canadian soil. Fans may also be more willing to jeer him now, given that many view Strickland as a hypocrite for applying limits to trash talk.

Sean Strickland has a history of anti-LGBTQ+ behavior

Despite the fact Sean Strickland generally enjoys a fun dynamic with fans at pre-fight press conferences by rousing them into a fervor, this time, the situation may differ...

In Toronto, the 185-pound titleholder is in a city with a prominent LGBTQ+ scene, so many from the community could turn up for the fights.

This is especially true since Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva, both of whom are lesbians, will be competing for the vacant women's bantamweight title in the UFC 297 co-main event. Canadian fans of their's, eager to see another openly gay fighter claim UFC gold after Amanda Nunes' success, will undoubtedly take issue with Strickland's words.

His past behavior may also be used against him. Journalists have already brought up his past transgressions against the community, such as his claim that he'd disapprove of having a gay son. Unfortunately, this wasn't the first time he said something homophobic.

At the UFC 2024 Seasonal Press Conference, 'Tarzan' spoke about Dricus du Plessis' head coach in homophobic terms by fixating on the South African's cup-checking of his fighters. He then responded to du Plessis' promise to beat him like his abusive father used to by hurling homophobic slurs at him.

Check out Sean Strickland using a homophobic slur in the clip below:

Additionally, he once criticized Germany and England for having stricter gun control laws. Strickland, an avid gun owner, took a swing at both countries, claiming that their respective populations were devoid of "real men," before referring to them with transphobic slurs.

All of this will undoubtedly infuriate Toronto's large LGBTQ+ community, many of whom could turn up at the UFC 297 press conference and the fight itself to both support Pennington and boo Strickland, which will likely draw more controversial comments from him, inviting further antagonism.

They're also unlikely to take kindly to Strickland's sexist remarks about women, who he believes should not be part of the American workforce.

How 'Tarzan' will engage with the fans isn't entirely certain, but come the press conference and fight night, he might find himself in hostile territory.