Sean Strickland broke his nose but also broke a record in the rematch with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312. The pay-per-view event also saw Israel Adesanya inducted into the Hall of Fame (Fight Wing) for one of the most iconic clashes of all time.

Sean Strickland breaks nose against Dricus du Plessis

In the fourth round of their UFC 312 war over the middleweight belt, a big right hand from Dricus du Plessis broke Sean Strickland's nose. He immediately started to bleed from the nose but the fighter was seen trying to put it back in place while inside the octagon.

While seated at his corner between the rounds, Strickland told his coach Eric Nicksick that his nose was broken but he reset it.

He also confirmed the injury during the post-fight octagon interview.

Strickland lost the fight via unanimous decision but his effort got him across Michael Bisping's record (1384) of most significant strikes landed in UFC middleweight history (1465).

Take a look at the exact moment du Plessis broke Strickland's nose here.

Bryce Mitchell reacts to Dana White's reprimand

In a JAXXON PODCAST episode that has now been taken down from YouTube, Bryce Mitchell opened up on his boss Dana White's reprimand regarding the Adolf H*tler comment.

A couple of weeks back, Mitchell said on the first episode of his podcast Arkansity, which has also been taken down, that "H*tler was a good guy." He also called him patriotic and made further anti-semitic comments.

Following the release of the episode, White addressed the media in a Power Slap press conference and condemned everything Mitchell said. He called the fighter's take "dumb" and "ignorant" and said the UFC brass was "beyond disgusted" with the comments. Mitchell eventually apologized for his remarks, declaring that he did not mean any disrespect or offense.

When asked to comment on White's reaction on the podcast, 'Thug Nasty' said he was "content" with it and was glad to remain on the UFC roster. However, when he attempted to further clarify his stance, he was shut down by podcast co-host Bear Degidio, refusing to allow any extremist ideological discourse on the show.

Check out a segment of the discussion below:

Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum in UFC Hall of Fame

Israel Adesanya's five-round all-out war with Kelvin Gastelum is widely considered one of the best fights in the sport's history. Time and again it gets brought up by the officials and presenters who were associated with the contest, hailing the fighters for the greatness they showed inside the octagon.

During the UFC 312 broadcast, which Adesanya attended in person, it was announced that the fight would be inducted into the Hall of Fame (Fight Wing). The announcement got a standing ovation from the fans seated near Adesanya.

In the backstage, 'The Last Stylebender' spoke with Gastelum over FaceTime:

"Hermano! We did it! Congrats to you, man! Hey, it takes two to tango and you're a great salsa partner, man. Thank you so much... You're a special human being."

Speaking with the media, Adesanya said he was grateful to Gastelum and the fight they had for making him the fighter he was.

