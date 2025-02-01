  • home icon
  • Bryce Mitchell issues apology after controversial pro-H*lter comments: "I’m definitely not a N*zi"

Bryce Mitchell issues apology after controversial pro-H*lter comments: "I’m definitely not a N*zi"

By Jake Foley
Modified Feb 01, 2025 22:24 GMT
Bryce Mitchell
Bryce Mitchell (pictured) apologized for his pro-Hitler comments. [Image courtesy: @ThugNasty_UFC on Instagram]

Bryce Mitchell released an apology message after receiving backlash for his comments about Adolf H*tler.

Earlier this week, the MMA community was caught off guard by comments made by Mitchell, the No. 14-ranked UFC featherweight. The 30-year-old claimed H*lter, one of the most infamous leaders of all time, was a "good guy" despite contributing to millions of innocent people dying.

Mitchell's shocking opinion led to backlash from many people worldwide, including UFC CEO Dana White. The overwhelming pushback became too much for 'Thug Nasty' as he recently released the following apology message on Instagram:

"I'm sorry I sounded insensitive. I definitely was not trying to offend anybody, but I know I did. I know that a lot of people died in the Holocaust, and that's a fact. Hitler did a lot of evil things, I think we can all agree on that. I'm definitely not a nazi, and definitely do not condone any of the evil things Hitler did."

Mitchell added the following caption to his Instagram post:

"In the future I will be much more considerate wen talkin about the suffering of all peoples"

Bryce Mitchell responds to callout from Natan Levy

UFC lightweight Natan Levy, who was born in Israel and proudly represents the country, unsparingly wasn't happy with Bryce Mitchell's pro-H*tler comments. Levy shared the following response on X to a fan calling for him to fight Mitchell in the UFC:

"I ain’t scared of no one and I know Bryce isn’t either. I’ve been asking for a fight for a long time, so I’m down. I’m all for fighting with sportsmanship but willing to do it against haters too. I also offer to take Bryce to the Holocaust museum to educate him. Or even to Israel to show him a beautiful land with people just like him, we don’t have horns, we don’t all conspire to take over the world, we just trying to live our lives and enjoy the sun."

Mitchell responded to Levy's X post by saying:

"I'm definitly not a hater of urs brother. Never will be. And I'd be glad for you to educate me on history. Thanks for standing up ready to fite ur a real man. God bless"

Mitchell would have to move up from featherweight to lightweight for a matchup against Levy, which fans have called on. His last octagon appearance was in December 2024 when he defeated Kron Gracie by third-round knockout.

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
