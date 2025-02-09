Bryce Mitchell breaks silence on Dana White's reprimand after Adolf H*tler comment, gets put in his place by podcast host for offering justification

Bryce Mitchell has addressed the backlash following his controversial comments about German dictator Adolf H*tler, which led to UFC CEO Dana White expressing his disgust. Despite the uproar, White decided not to punish Mitchell. He explained his stance in a recent discussion with Tucker Carlson, stating that his decisions are based on instinct rather than legal consultations.

During a recent episode of the JAXXON PODCAST, Mitchell expressed gratitude toward White, stating that nothing the UFC CEO could say would change his admiration for him. Despite the backlash, Mitchell confirmed that he remains a part of the UFC roster, though the podcast episode has since been removed.

However, during the discourse, Mitchell attempted to clarify his remarks. He insisted his words were taken out of context, claiming he acknowledged H*tler as a good person before committing atrocities.

However, podcast host Bear Degidio swiftly shut down any attempt at justification. He condemned the rhetoric and refused to provide a platform for discussing extremist ideologies. He said:

"Brother you don't know him, right? You don't know the severity of what he did to the world. Obviously I could tell you don't know for you to be able to even relaxingly say that word that he was a good guy and I'm not even going to give him the benefit of saying his name. But those extremist ideologies, the things he did to you know millions of people, are some of the most disgusting most evil things the world has ever seen."

Degidio added:

"Now, we're not going to give you a platform today to talk about anything that even remotely supports that. We're not going to give you a platform to justify what you said. Matter of fact... And me and Rampage [Quinton Jackson] talked about this, we're not even going to give you a platform to explain yourself on that. I personally just feel with the things that he did and the millions of people that died there's no justification pre or post whatever you did say."

Check out the full discussion below:

