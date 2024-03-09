Sean Strickland is as cut-throat as they come, and his recent bout of brutal honesty saw the UFC get caught in the firing line. In Riyadh, Francis Ngannou addressed his defeat at the hands of Anthony Joshua.

Sean Strickland criticizes UFC's fighter pay structure

Sean Strickland shared his initial review of the Road House remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor on X. He said that the main protagonist going from a "UFC fighter to a broke bouncer" seemed realistic to him, as it is the future of "90 percent" of the current roster.

In the comment section, one of the fans mentioned Dana White's controversial $250,000 gift to the NELK Boys. Strickland responded with a scathing verbal attack on the UFC's pay structure.

"Lmao! So true... "Here's 250k Nelk Boys"... "Would you like to get signed? How does 12-12 sound? Can't go a dollar more." This isn't the UFC or Dana's fault. We're grown a** men and we chose this path. It's just good to be open about how soul sucking this sport is for most."

Dillon Danis-Nina Agdal lawsuit drags to-be Everton owner

Nina Agdal's lawsuit against Dillon Danis, regarding the several pictures leaked by the MMA star ahead of his fight with Logan Paul, recently saw a new development.

Josh Wander, co-founder of Miami-based investment firm 777 Partners, has been named in the case and accused of sharing explicit pictures of her with Danis. Wander's firm is currently attempting a takeover of English Premier League Everton F.C.

Agdal, Paul's fiancee, has stated that Wander took an explicit photo of her and shared it without her consent after they were physically intimate in 2012. While she is not suing him, she believes his "knowledge is relevant" to the Danis lawsuit, according to The Times. Wander has been called to a Florida court with a subpoena.

Francis Ngannou did not "feel" Anthony Joshua's punch

Francis Ngannou got knocked out cold in his second boxing match. In the second round of the fight, which went down on Friday, March 8, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Joshua slept Ngannou with a massive right hand that sent 'The Predator' buckling to the ground. It took him minutes to regain consciousness, that too with the help of an oxygen mask.

Despite the setback, the former UFC heavyweight champion was graceful in defeat and gave Joshua his due credit at the post-fight press conference. The Brit returned the favor as well.

Addressing the punch that shut his lights out, Ngannou said:

"(Anthony Joshua) was quite special because he stopped me. He did what Tyson Fury couldn't. It wasn't my day, and he was just way better than me today. It sucks but it's the game.

He added:

"In fact, I didn't feel the punch. I think that's what a knockout is about. I don't feel any pain. That's how I know I was knocked out."

Check out the comments below from the 16:00 mark: