"Shame on you, my man" - Daniel Cormier reacts to Jon Jones' temporary suspension from Jackson Wink MMA

Daniel Cormier has criticized his long-time rival Jon Jones after he was banned from the Jackson Wink MMA gym by coach Mike Winkeljohn.

Jones is battling battery domestic violence charges, which were filed against him last month a few hours after the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony in Las Vegas. Following his arrest, Jones' coach announced that he'd banned the former light heavyweight king from his gym until he could sort his issues out.

Speaking on his own YouTube channel, former two-division champ Cormier asked Jones to stop being a "horrible person" and start acting responsibly.

"Maybe now having to see your closest allies starting to say, 'Ah, I've had enough,' that'll make you start answering those questions... From day one, great fighter, horrible person. The actions are starting to show themselves today. F**k everything else, steroids, the partying, all that other s**t... When you start doing that to the family and then the kids got to watch that. Shame on you, my man. Get that shit right, dawg."

Jon Jones last fought inside the octagon at UFC 247 last February. He defeated Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision to retain his light heavyweight championship.

'Bones' has since vacated the title and is working towards making his heavyweight debut in 2022.

Jon Jones' ban from Jackson Wink MMA was confirmed on The MMA Hour by Winkeljohn

During the latest episode of The MMA Hour, coach Mike Winkeljohn told Ariel Helwani that Jon Jones is not allowed into the Jackson Wink MMA gym right now.

"He is not allowed to come in the gym... because ignoring it and expecting different results is insanity. He's got a lot of yes people around him that won't tell him the truth, so he might hate me for it... That guy is capable of greatness. I hope he comes back, wins the heavyweight title, stops drinking, goes forward and goes on to bigger things."

Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has been the base for several other notable UFC fighters, including former welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre, former lightweight and welterweight titleholder B.J. Penn and former women's bantamweight champ Holly Holm.

The gym is founded and co-owned by renowned MMA trainers Mike Winkeljohn and Greg Jackson.

