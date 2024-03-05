"Snitched on all his friends" - When Sean Strickland clapped back at Sean O'Malley because of his 'psychopath' remark

Sean O'Malley has had a lot to say about former UFC middleweight champion, Sean Strickland. In an episode of The BroMalley Show, the reigning UFC bantamweight champion even went on to say that he wouldn't want to fight on the same card as Strickland.

Furthermore, O'Malley has expressed concern over Strickland's mentality. Strickland, for his part, has openly stated that he fantasizes about killing and hurting people.

These sort of comments from Sean Strickland prompted O'Malley to brand him a "psychopath." In response, the 185-pounder took to X to issue a response. He wrote:

"@SugaSeanMMA woke up one day and said "you know that guy who snitched on all his friends, did something shady with minor, yeah that guy I want him to tattoo his name on me" lol!! You know @SugaSeanMMA walks around holding his pocket lol!!!!"

This comment was in reference to Sean O'Malley's '69' tattoo, which many have interepreted as being a reference to rapper 6ix9ine, who has publicly been labelled a "snitch" after he chose to testify against "members of his former crew." According to The New York Times, "he is the prosecution’s star witness in a racketeering and firearms case against members of his former crew, the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods."

Sean Strickland tweets about Ryan Garcia, offers advise to the boxer

Recently, a few worrying posts were uploaded to Ryan Garcia's social media handles, and many of his fans were left concerned for the boxer's health. 'KingRy' has since come out and clarified that he lost access to his phones and accounts, and isn't sure what is happening.

In the meantime, former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland took to X to react to Garcia's situation, as he wrote:

"Well I kinda feel bad making fun of Ryan.. I thought he was just being a woman....But this man is genuinely having a psychotic episode... CTE.. Drugs who knows. After he's through this, he should really rethink who his friends are.. parasites..."

Garcia, for his part, has taken to X to release a statement. In the video, he says:

"Hey guys, it's me Ryan, I'm coming on here to explain what's going on. I'm not in possession of my phone. I can't get access to my Instagram. My cards are locked and I'm just being taken advantage of. I personally just wanted to send out a video to the people that love me — my fans and family that's concerned — that I'm okay. I'm not dead, I believe in Jesus, all those are lies."

