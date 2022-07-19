"Somebody's lying" - Brendan Schaub on back and forth between Nate Diaz and Dana White

Brendan Schaub has weighed in on the Nate Diaz vs. UFC controversy after the welterweight stated yet again that the UFC has refused to offer him a fight.

Diaz's war with the UFC has gone on for some time and has resulted in the 37-year-old asking for his release on multiple occasions. The Stockton-born fighter has been denied his release and told he must honor his contract, which has one fight remaining.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 I been tryin to fight for a year and months I also tried to fight kamzat for the last month and a half but he was hurt, had visa issues,overweight and now his bitchass is off getting married instead of fighting wtf ? I’m tryin to get a fight wit a real fighter asap/July

Nate Diaz has maintained throughout the last year that he's been repeatedly denied an opponent and complained that the UFC has dragged their feet, instead trying to get him to sign a new deal before agreeing to a bout.

On the latest episode of The Schaub Show, 'Big Brown' admitted he thinks there's been lying on both sides and just wants to see Nate Diaz in the octagon again:

"I don't know what's going on in the background. I would assume the UFC has offered him fights. Now, to Nate's [Diaz] defense, they could be offering him fights like... 'Hey, we got a matchup for you but you gotta sign' and he's saying, 'No, give me the one fight and I'm out.' I bet you there's Dana's [White] story, Nate's story and then the truth. It's somewhere in the middle. Somebody's lying."

Francis Ngannou and Cris Cyborg have defened Nate Diaz, citing their issues with the UFC

The saga between Nate Diaz and the UFC has taken another turn after Francis Ngannou and Cris Cyborg weighed in on a post from the American. The Stockton-born fighter has claimed that he hasn't had a fight offer from the UFC in over 9 months:

"Dana said Francis Ngannou was injured and couldn't fight right now Idk why he was so confused in interview. And in the last 9 months I been offered 0 fights and I asked for 5 legitimate opponents .. Thanks u for the kind words can I go now"

Responding to a tweet from Diaz, Cris Cyborg, the current Bellator women's featherweight champion, revealed she never had a year in the UFC where she was offered more than two fights:

"I never got more than 2 fights a year in the UFC"

shop CrisCyborg.com @criscyborg @francis_ngannou @lthomasnews I never got more than 2 fights a year in the ufc @francis_ngannou @lthomasnews I never got more than 2 fights a year in the ufc

More damningly, heavyweight champion Ngannou, who has had his own issues with the organization, earlier shared that he's never even been offered 6 fights in the two years prior to his injury:

"The past 2 years before my injury I didn't get my 6 fights though"

Fans don't yet know when or how this situation will end. It's clear that each side wants something different and it looks as though they aren't any closer to reaching some sort of compromise.

