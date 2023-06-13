‘Something Julianna Pena coudn’t even dream of’ - Fans salute Amanda Nunes as she exits MMA with a glorious legacy of UFC belts in her collection

This past weekend at UFC 289, reigning women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes announced her retirement from MMA following her win over Irene Aldana.

‘The Lioness’ is widely regarded as the greatest female fighter of all time. The Brazilian’s victory over Aldana was the eighth successful title defense of her career, and she holds wins over seven former UFC champions.

Amanda Nunes recently took to Twitter to post a video of her arriving at home following her retirement. The video shows ‘The Lioness’ placing the title belt that she defended this weekend on top of a glass cabinet, alongside the ten other title belts she claimed during her UFC career.

“Lar doce lar. Home sweet home. #gratidao #gratitude”

Unsurprisingly, this video has triggered a number of tributes from Nunes’ fans, who replied with some kind words on Twitter, many of them proclaiming her the GOAT.

One fan even took the opportunity to throw shade at Nunes’ rival Julianna Pena, who upset her for the bantamweight title in 2021, only to lose it back to ‘The Lioness’ in 2022.

Amanda Nunes retirement: Who will fight for the titles vacated by ‘The Lioness’?

The retirement of ‘The Lioness’ means that both the UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight titles are now vacant. So who will fight for them next?

It seems unlikely that anyone will be fighting for the featherweight crown. According to Dana White, Nunes’ retirement will probably mean the end for the women’s 145lbs division. Given the dearth of talent in the weight class, it’s hardly a surprising call.

The bantamweight title, of course, is another thing entirely. One option for the UFC could be a bout between No.1 ranked Julianna Pena and No.2 ranked Raquel Pennington for the vacant title.

Pennington has already wasted no time in calling out ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ for a title fight, heading to Twitter and making reference to their time on TUF 18 back in 2013.

“Me vs Julianna got the world title!!! Dana always thought from TUF we would face each other at the finale. Wasn’t the journey then but here we are now!!!”

Raquel Pennington @RockyPMMA @Mickmaynard2 @ufc Me vs Julianna got the world title!!!! Dana always thought from TUF we would face each other at the finale. Wasn’t the journey then but here we are now!!! @danawhite Me vs Julianna got the world title!!!! Dana always thought from TUF we would face each other at the finale. Wasn’t the journey then but here we are now!!! @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @ufc

Amanda Nunes, meanwhile, took a shot at the bantamweight division on her way out. She claimed in an interview at the weekend that whoever wins the vacant title will be “fake forever”.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting mmafighting.com/2023/6/11/2375… Amanda Nunes calls any future UFC belts in her divisions ‘fake forever,’ scoffs at Julianna Peña ( @AlexanderKLee Amanda Nunes calls any future UFC belts in her divisions ‘fake forever,’ scoffs at Julianna Peña (@AlexanderKLee) mmafighting.com/2023/6/11/2375… https://t.co/HcpQp3q99r

