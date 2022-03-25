Strawweight KO artists: Everything you need to know about Lito Adiwang vs. Jeremy Miado in ONE X 

If styles make fights, then a ONE X meeting between two knockout artists is sure to be a barnburner. This is just the case when ferocious strawweights Lito Adiwang and Jeremy Miado meet at ONE Championship’s landmark 10-year anniversary show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26.

Adiwang and Miado, both fiery Filipino warriors, have 23 wins between them, including 12 knockouts.

Miado’s last three victories were stoppages, one of which saw him put Miao Li Tao to sleep. Adiwang also has three knockout wins from his last six bouts.

With dynamite in their hands, this fight isn’t expected to see the judges’ scorecards. It’s almost assured that one of the fighters will lose consciousness or that the referee will have to step in to prevent any more damage.

Potential ranking change at ONE X

Adiwang could either rise or dip in the strawweight rankings as his No.5 contender position is in a precarious placement ahead of ONE X.

‘The Thunder Kid’ fell out of the top five in the strawweight division when he suffered a submission loss to Jarred Brooks in October 2021. Adiwang, however, recovered his ranking when Adrian Mattheis scored a stunning TKO win over former champion and erstwhile No.5-ranked Alex Silva.

A win or a knockout at this matchup is sure to see Adiwang rise up the 125-pound division and could even supplant No.4 contender Hiroba Minowa in the rankings. Adiwang burst into the ONE Championship scene when he had three straight wins, part of a longer seven-fight victory run with ONE Warrior Series.

His entry into the main ONE Championship roster saw him dispatch big names such as Senzo Ikeda and Pongsiri Mitsatit with TKO and submission wins, respectively.

‘The Jaguar’ prowls ONE X

Jeremy Miado, not to be outdone, has slowly made his case for a spot in the strawweight rankings, stringing together three wins in his last four matches with all of those wins coming by way of knockout. This string of wins ultimately earned Miado a fight at ONE X.

His last two victories also came against the same opponent, Miao Li Tao. ‘The Jaguar’ first earned a KO win against his Chinese counterpart after he clocked him with a flying knee in round one. Their second meeting saw Miado get a dominant TKO win just 15 seconds into round two.

