"Suddenly I have a cut too" - Female UFC fighter surprises fans stepping in as a last-minute cutwoman

UFC women's strawweight contender Diana Belbita surprised everyone when she stepped in as a last-minute cutwoman for the recently concluded Unified MMA 51 event in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada.

Diana Belbita was spotted working as a cutwoman for the event, tending to featherweight contender Vladimir Kazbekov and Eric Shelton, one of the fighters in the bantamweight main event. The cageside color commentators for the event pointed out that Belbita originally attended the event as a fan, but when the unforeseen requirement for a cutperson emerged, 'The Warrior Princess' quickly stepped into the role, a notable departure from her usual experience as a last-minute replacement.

The UFC strawweight shared glimpses of it on Twitter with the caption:

"CutWoman for @unifiedmma. Listen to the first video to find out the story."

Needless to say, the tweet drew hilarious reactions from fight fans with one fan writing:

"Now suddenly I have a cut too."

Another fan wrote:

"In this hypothetical story, as soon as I knew you were my cut woman, I'd find a way to make sure my opponent knows this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so I need him to throw elbows until he cuts me open good!!"

Yet another fan wrote:

"That's awesome. You are starting to be one of my favorite MMA fighters."

Diana Belbita reveals she was praying to be the first fight on the UFC 289 card (Exclusive)

Diana Belbita recently discussed her unanimous decision victory over Maria Oliveira at UFC 289. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Belbita emphasized on her desire to compete in the opening fight of the card to support her teammates later.

According to the UFC strawweight, she enjoys stepping into the cage to compete herself, but experiences a different type of pressure when she watches her teammates compete:

"To be honest, I was praying to be the first fight on the card because I'm so nervous for my teammates...I'm more nervous for my teammates than myself because when I go in a cage, I enjoy that...But when one of my teammates fights, I am not involved, I cannot help him or her, it's weird. So I was preparing to be the first fight and be able to watch the other fights after having no pressure."

Speaking about how Canadian MMA stars triumphed at the UFC 289 event, she added:

"I even realized the energy that's around the cage, the energy from the crowd even during my fight. I felt like when I got on top, at some point I was on my back...and then I got on top and I hear the crowd vibe, the energy, I hear them screaming, and that was the moment I realized they are actually supporting me."

