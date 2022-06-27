Superbon Singha Mawynn lands an epic dropkick on his own brother while on vacation

ONE Championship's reigning featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn has been enjoying some time away from the ONE circle since his successful title defense at ONE's 10th-anniversary event, ONE X, in March.

The champion recently posted a video on his Instagram account while on vacation. In the video, Superbon can be seen soaking up the sun in a beach setting, but the kickboxing phenom couldn't resist the opportunity to get some work in by playfully delivering a running dropkick to his brother.

"When I took my brother to vacation"

When he's not nailing dropkicks in the ocean, Superbon is busy being the consensus pound-for-pound number one kickboxer in the world.

Debuting for ONE in 2020, Superbon faced rival Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in a trilogy bout at ONE: No Surrender. The two had previously squared off under the Kunlun Fight banner. With the series at 1-1, ONE Championship hosted a trilogy bout that saw Superbon score a unanimous decision victory.

Following the win, he earned the opportunity to become the inaugural featherweight kickboxing world champion, facing Giorgio Petrosyan at ONE: First Strike.

Petrosyan had been undefeated in the previous eight years, but that streak ended 20 seconds into the second round when Superbon landed a highlight-reel head kick to claim ONE gold.

Superbon followed up his epic title win with a successful defense against Marat Grigorian at ONE X in March. With his victories over two of the best kickboxers in the world, Superbon secured his spot as the top-ranked kickboxer, not just in ONE, but around the globe.

Chingiz Allazov is likely next to challenge Superbon Singha Mawynn for the ONE featherweight title

Superbon Singha Mawynn is currently the king of the featherweight kickboxing world, but a new challenger has arisen. Chingiz Allazov has secured himself the opportunity to face the champion following his success in the 2021 Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

Earning two straight first-round knockouts in the quarter and semi-final rounds against Samy Sana and Jo Nattawut, Allazov went on to face striking legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenon in the tournament finals. Scoring a unanimous decision, Allazov claimed the Grand Prix title and a shot at the belt.

No official date has been announced for the highly-anticipated matchup. ONE Championship did, however, further confirm the matchup with a tweet asking fans if they were ready for the epic showdown.

"Who's ready to see Superbon Singha Mawynn defend his ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title against Chingiz Allazov?"

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Who's ready to see Superbon Singha Mawynn defend his ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title against Chingiz Allazov? Who's ready to see Superbon Singha Mawynn defend his ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title against Chingiz Allazov? 👏#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/GjKZCI9VRF

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far