Tai Tuivasa ready to fight "little bi**h" Greg Hardy in a rematch

Tai Tuivasa has said he would happily welcome a rematch against Greg Hardy.

It's well known that Tai Tuivasa is one of the most beloved heavyweights and fighters on the UFC roster. 'Bam Bam' is a genuine contender after years of simply being someone who hovered around the top 15.

One of the ways he was able to get to this point was courtesy of his win over Greg Hardy.

It took place back at UFC 264 in July 2021, when, after a series of entertaining exchanges, Tuivasa caught Hardy and managed to knock him out. The victory was deemed good enough to be given Performance of the Night honors, with it being one of four fights in Tuivasa's current win streak.

After Hardy complained about the way Tuivasa approached the fight, Tai decided to give his thoughts on a possible rematch during a chat with Ariel Helwani.

“I DM’d Greg Hardy a couple times [after the fight], little b***h... If they wanna go a round two, we can go a round two.”

The next step for Tai Tuivasa

At the age of 28, this weekend could mark a serious turning point for Tai Tuivasa in the UFC. His four wins have all been noteworthy but in the co-main event of UFC 271, he will take on Derrick Lewis, the man with the most knockouts in UFC history.

Lewis is coming off the back of a vicious win over Chris Daukaus that reminded the world of one key fact: he isn't going anywhere anytime soon. 'The Black Beast' has enough power to strike fear into the heart of most men, but Tuivasa is cut from the same cloth.

The personalities of these two individuals have been highlighted as one of the most intriguing parts of the matchup. In reality, this also has the potential to be a really fun slugfest.

Their technical abilities inside the cage are constantly overlooked and in front of a lively Houston crowd, they'll want to put on a show.

