Tai Tuivasa says he "cried for ages" after finding out WWE was scripted 

UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa has revealed a story that will resonate with all WWE fans. Relaxing in a pub with a few beers and good food, Tuivasa shared a conversation he had with his uncle who told him WWE is scripted. 'Bam Bam' admitted to crying his eyes out because he looked up to professional wrestlers as some of the toughest people on the planet.

Appearing on Fine Dining with Fighters on the AllStar's YouTube channel, Tuivasa recalled the day he found out WWE was fake and how it left him heartbroken:

"I remember when my uncle told me it was fake. I cried. I cried my eyes out. I cried for ages. I used to think they were the hardest, the hardest c**ts. I used to watch them and think 'F**k, thse guys are tough.'"

The conversation continued as all the men around the table discussed their experiences of finding out WWE was scripted. Tuivasa shared yet another funny moment where he refused to believe his uncle at first but was then unable to continue watching it:

"Then when he told it was fake and I'd try and watch it, it was hard. I'd be crying like 'It's not fake! They're f*****g hard c**ts alright?' But then after that I couldn't watch it again. For a long time, I was heartbroken."

What certainly isn't fake is Tuivasa's journey so far in the UFC. The Australian made his debut in 2017 and landed a sensational flying knee KO in the first round against Rashad Coulter to become an instant fan favorite. Two more wins followed before a three-fight losing streak looked to cast doubt on the future for 'Bam Bam'.

A year's break from the cage revitalized the heavyweight fighter and his return in 2020 began the longest win streak of his UFC career so far. Tuivasa is on a five-fight winning run that includes a finish in all of them. Furthermore, he has earned a Performance of the Night bonus in his last three appearances.

Tai Tuivasa gets Dana White to do a shoey

Tai Tuivasa last stepped foot in the octagon against Derrick Lewis in February. Looking to continue his fine run of form in the cage, 'Bam Bam' landed a nasty elbow that knocked the American out in the second round.

Known for his post-fight antics and his 'shoey' – the act of drinking a beer out of a borrowed shoe – fans can see the moment the Australian managed to convince Dana White to do one backstage after his victory.

Currently ranked No.3 in the heavyweight division, Tai Tuivasa has admitted to wanting to share the octagon with former champion Stipe Miocic next. 'Bam Bam' believes if he hasn't yet earned a title shot, a win over Miocic would all but guarantee him a first chance at the belt.

