"Take it 24hrs at a time" - Conor McGregor sends a heartwarming message to a COVID-survivor fan in hospital

Despite standing true to his 'Notorious' persona for the most part, Conor McGregor occasionally shows off his generous side when it comes to his fans.

In a social media post earlier today, the Irishman shared a tweet by a fan named Jesus Sanchez and, upon his request, gave a shoutout to Sanchez's brother. The latter has been fighting kidney disease for half a decade and recovered from COVID-19 a couple of weeks ago.

"Hey! @TheNotoriousMMA my brother has been fighting Kidney disease for over 5 years went under many surgeries he beat Covid 2 weeks ago he's a fighter just like you and still manages to wake up with a smile on his face everyday if you could give him some words of Encouragement," Jesus Sanchez tweeted at Conor McGregor.

McGregor replied with a heartwarming message, urging Sanchez's brother to take it one day at a time.

"My man! Respect to you Jesus, standing by your brothers side all time! I am going to show my son this and tell him this is how he is to back his brother in life! Respect! Tell your brother I said to stay strong, listen to his doctors, and take it 24hrs at a time. God bless you," Conor McGregor wrote.

Jesus Sanchez shared Conor McGregor's message, thanking the superstar.

However, this is not the first time Conor McGregor has taken time out of his busy schedule to reciprocate to a fan, especially if they're struggling with their health.

Conor McGregor has sent supportive message to fans several times before

In 2018, Conor McGregor gave a beautiful shoutout to a fan named Ian O'Connell, who suffered from paralysis and had to use a wheelchair for mobility. O'Connell caught McGregor's eye when he appeared on the Late Late Show in Ireland, and the two ended up meeting at a UFC event. McGregor wrote that he was "blown away" by O'Connell's "attitude to life" and called him an inspiration for all Irish men and women.

In December 2020, Conor McGregor sent a special video message to a fan named Kash, the son of former NFL player Kroy Biermann and entrepreneur Kim Zolciak-Biermann. Kash was bitten by a dog three years ago and had to undergo reconstructive surgery, according to a post shared by his mother.

In May this year, Conor McGregor took notice of a young fan named Luca who underwent brain surgery. The Irishman responded to a post by Luca's father and asked his team to send the young man free merchandise from his McGregor FAST line.

McGregor also promised to take Luca to a live UFC event in the future once he recovered from surgery.

Luca's father appreciated the gesture in another tweet, thanking McGregor for making time amid having a third child and preparing for a fight.

