Terence Crawford dares Gervonta Davis to test his 'greatness' against him at 147lbs - "He said I got a glass chin"

Terence Crawford would return to 147 pounds to face Gervonta Davis.

'Bud' is fresh off his historic clash with Errol Spence Jr. late last month in Las Vegas. For years, fans clamored to see the two welterweight champions fight. When they did, it wasn't even close.

In a Showtime pay-per-view main event from Sin City, Crawford dominated. 'The Truth' showed heart, but was badly beaten in the unification bout. After three knockdowns and a staggering amount of damage, Crawford scored the stoppage win in round nine.

Since then, Terence Crawford has been linked to several potential opponents. Over the last few weeks, Gervonta Davis has emerged as a potential option. 'Tank' has been out of the ring since a knockout win over Ryan Garcia in April, the biggest victory of his career.

In recent weeks, the WBA (Regular) lightweight champion has discussed the possible move to welterweight. While Terence Crawford planned to move up after his win over Errol Spence Jr., he'd be willing to wait at 147 pounds for Davis.

In a recent interview with Sway's Universe, he revealed:

"Yeah [that's a possible fight] if he wants to dare to be great. If he wants to be like all the other fighters moving up two weight classes, daring to be great. Tell him to come up then, he said I have a glass chin. So tell him to come and touch me... At 147, I'd make 147 for him."

Will Terence Crawford fight Gervonta Davis next?

As of now, Terence Crawford's next most likely fight is a rematch with Errol Spence Jr.

Over the last few weeks, 'Bud' has remained the talk of the boxing world. While not everyone believed in his superstar potential, he's become exactly that. In the last few weeks, he's been tied to massive catchweight bouts with the likes of Gervonta Davis, and even Canelo Alvarez.

Furthermore, he called out Jermell Charlo as his next ideal opponent. During his fight with 'The Truth', Crawford even mocked 'Iron Man' in the crowd, who trains with Spence Jr. As of now, the light-middleweight champion is booked to face Canelo Alvarez in September.

Nonetheless, Terence Crawford's most likely fight is a rematch with Spence Jr. While it's fun to dream, the former champion has confirmed several times that he intends to activate their rematch clause. While that's not happened yet, a second clash between the two is already tentatively eyed for December.

