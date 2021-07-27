"That's how savage Conor McGregor is" - Joe Rogan is all praise for Conor McGregor's fighting spirit at UFC 264

Conor McGregor has found himself at the receiving end of a tremendous amount of flak for his antics going in and coming out of his trilogy saga with Dustin Poirier. However, the likes of Joe Rogan have insisted on giving him credit where it's due.

Hailing him for his commitment and perseverance, Joe Rogan was all praise for the Irishman for refusing to pull out of the fight due to an injury to his leg. While it may not have been the smartest of moves, it certainly speaks volumes of McGregor's commitment to the game.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator spoke with guest Shane Gillis about McGregor's alleged injuries going into the fight. Speculating about the nature of his injury, Rogan lauded the Dubliner, saying:

"He apparently had a cracked shin going in there. It was of concern enough that they went to the doctor and got it scanned... He was probably kicking him [Poirier] with a broken leg.That's what you have to realise. That's the kind of savage Conor McGregor is. He was kicking him with a broken leg. His left kick is the big kick, and that was the kick he was throwing even though he had a broken shin. Pretty wild!"

Listen to an excerpt from the episode below:

What does the future hold for Conor McGregor?

Having been wheeled out of UFC 264 with a broken left lower tibia and fibula, Conor McGregor found himself on the doctor's table for more than three hours. The procedure saw an intramedullary rod inserted in his tibia in addition to a small plate and screws.

Following a successful surgery, Conor McGregor took to social media to issue an update. The Irishman declared that he was crutch bound for six weeks, after which he would set off on a quest to return to active competition.

Just out of the surgery room guys! Surgery went excellent! Feeling tremendous! 6 weeks on crutch and we build back! Let’s go! God bless 🙏 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

While most doctors suggest that Conor McGregor could find his way back to the octagon in twelvemonths, his return is still a ways away. Several fans and MMA pundits have expressed a degree of concern about how the presence of the titanium rod in his leg could hinder his performance. However, David Abbasi, MD, the ringside doctor, is confident that McGregor will not feel the presence of the rod.

All said and done, a long layoff and recovery period await Conor McGregor. But rest assured that 'The Notorious' former champion will be back with a bang, all set to make waves in the UFC lightweight division.

Get Sportskeeda MMA's latest articles delivered directly to your feed. Follow our Facebook page now!

Edited by Avinash Tewari