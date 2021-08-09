"That's tasteless, classless" - UFC welterweight Ramiz Brahimaj on Conor McGregor and Colby  Covington bringing religion and family into trash talk

UFC welterweight Ramiz Brahimaj has weighed in on the topic of fighters such as Conor McGregor and Colby Covington taking trash talk too far.

Conor McGregor, in particular, has been accused of overstepping the unwritten rule of going after his opponent's religious beliefs, as well as their families, in an attempt to emotionally rattle them.

McGregor has made disparaging comments to both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier, even targeting Khabib's recently deceased father Adulmanap, as well as Jolie Poirier, the wife of 'The Diamond'.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's John Hyon Ko, Ramiz Brahimaj gave his thoughts on the comments made by Conor McGregor. He compared the Irishman's recent trash talk to that of UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington, stating that:

"That's tasteless. Classless. Same thing with Colby. He's done that to Kamaru, he's done that to Khabib, he's done that to a bunch of people. I don't know if you can say that it's the Conor McGregor effect... I guess you could call it that. it's something I don't agree with, but it's just the route guys take."

Ramiz Brahimaj on how to deal with trash talking fighters like Conor McGregor

Brahimaj went into further detail about his mentality when it comes to fighters taking low blows in an attempt to emotionally destabilize their opponents.

Should Brahimaj ever face an opponent who attempts to emulate the likes of Conor McGregor and Colby Covington in terms of verbal warfare, his mindset will be as follows:

"If somebody wants to be classless, that's what they're gonna do. They're gonna show you their true colors. I'd rather somebody show their true colors than just be fake and not know who they really are... You can't take it to heart, you just have to understand that, hey, maybe this person's a dirtbag piece of s***. It's just who he is," Brahimaj told Sportskeeda.

UFC Vegas 34: Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Sasha Palatnikov

Ramij Brahimaj is set to face off against Sasha Palatnikov at UFC Vegas 34. When discussing his upcoming opponent, Brahimaj had the following to say:

"He's a tough dude. He's a crazy Russian, no offence to him. Not to be stereotypical. But the dude comes to fight you. He's exactly like I imagine Russians to be. Hard nosed dudes that just come and they're ready to fight at any point in time."

Catch our exclusive interview with Ramiz Brahimaj ahead of UFC Vegas 34 below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard