Yoel Romero barking and 4 other bizarre post-fight moments in MMA

In MMA, post-fight interviews are moments when the triumphant fighter is given the chance to bask in the glow of victory. It is also a moment of reflection for the vanquished foe to stomach the bitter taste of defeat. More often than not, fighters take advantage of post-fight interviews to celebrate with their supporters.

One of reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya's most memorable moments in the cage is his tribute to his father in his post-fight interview after capturing the undisputed 185lbs title against Robert Whittaker.

Similarly, one of Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone's most endearing moments in the cage was his post-fight interview when he announced his retirement from MMA.

However, not every post-fight interview has such heartwarming moments. The combination of adrenaline, animosity and a whole host of other variables right after a fight can lead to some truly bizarre incidents.

This list looks at Yoel Romero's recent barking after his bout and 4 other bizarre post-fight moments in MMA.

#5. Alistair Overeem felt a tap

Alistair Overeem is one of the greatest heavyweights in MMA history. Despite capturing titles in DREAM and Strikeforce, and even enjoying relative success in the kickboxing world, 'The Demolition Man' has never managed to hold UFC gold. At UFC 203, the Dutchman earned a title fight against the then reigning UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

While the heavyweight MMA legend experienced initial success after knocking his foe down. He then chose to follow his opponent to the mat to secure a guillotine choke. However, Stipe Miocic toughed it out and eventually escaped the choke.

Minutes later, he knocked Alistair Overeem out cold. When the Dutchman regained consciousness for the post-fight interview, Joe Rogan interviewed him in the octagon. 'The Demoltion Man' claimed to have felt Stipe Miocic tap to the guillotine choke.

No one, including the referee, could pinpoint the moment Overeem was referring to. Rogan had replays of the choke played from multiple angles, none of which showed a tap despite Overeem's insistence.

Rogan expressed in hindsight that it's wise to not interview fighters who have just been KO'd.

#4. Fabricio Werdum kicking Edmond Tarverdyan

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum is one of the oddest characters in heavyweight MMA history.

The first half of the Brazilian's MMA career was defined by his one-dimensional fighting style.

'Vai Cavalo' had no other notable skills with the exception of his slick Brazilian jiu-jitsu. It led to the Brazilian, at times, begging his opponents to grapple with him on the mat when he was unable to secure takedowns.

Ahmar Khan @AhmarSKhan Fabricio Werdum front kicks Travis Browne's Head Coach Edmond Tarverdyan post fight. #UFC203 Fabricio Werdum front kicks Travis Browne's Head Coach Edmond Tarverdyan post fight. #UFC203 https://t.co/d8WtQc6jaJ

Upon crossing paths with Rafael Cordeiro, 'Vai Cavalo' evolved his MMA game by sharpening his striking skills. This transformation carried Fabricio Werdum to great success in the UFC.

Prior to his title fight with the then reigning champion Cain Velasquez, the Brazilian MMA legend faced Travis Browne in a title eliminator. 'Vai Cavalo' won the fight and was in complete control in every round.

After the bout, Fabricio Werdum almost sparked a brawl between his corner and Travis Browne's. The Brazilian claims that he spotted Edmond Tarverdyan charging at him with intent to punch him. As Tarverdyan was a boxing coach, Werdum opted to keep him at a distance by suddenly push-kicking him in the chest.

Tarverdyan was knocked back and Werdum got into fighting stance, but cooler heads prevailed and the scuffle was broken off. Till this day, the exact cause of the animosity between Werdum and Tarverdyan remains unknown.

#3. Mario Yamasaki disqualifying Erick Silva

Mario Yamasaki no longer referees UFC events due to Dana White's request that he not officiate any matchups under his banner. Instead, the Brazilian has shifted his focus to other MMA promotions. While Dana White's disparaging remarks about Mario Yamasaki's refereeing might seem harsh, they're not without merit.

At UFC 142, Mario Yamasaki courted controversy by erroneously disqualifying Erick Silva after declaring that the shots he landed on Carlo Prater were illegal blows to the back of the head. Fans in attendance initially assumed Erick Silva would be awarded the TKO win.

Adam Martin @MMAdamMartin When Mario Yamasaki blew the Erick Silva stoppage Joe Rogan interviewed him about his wrongdoing. I wish Jon Anik talked to him tonight. When Mario Yamasaki blew the Erick Silva stoppage Joe Rogan interviewed him about his wrongdoing. I wish Jon Anik talked to him tonight. https://t.co/OvxcZniBL1

The disqualification, however, generated boos as there appeared to be no shots to the back of the head.

When Joe Rogan entered the cage to conduct post-fight interviews, he took the opportunity to speak to the referee. Replays from multiple angles only showed one relatively light shot to the back of the head, causing Rogan to continuously press Yamasaki for his reasoning behind the call.

Upon realizing that he might have made a poor judgment call, Yamasaki reasoned that he had to act based on what he thought he saw in the heat of the moment.

#2. Ben Rothwell's post-fight interview at UFC Fight Night 68

Ben Rothwell was never destined for MMA greatness unlike some of his foes- Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski. Regardless, 'Big Ben' was a mainstay in the UFC heavyweight division for 12 years. At UFC Fight Night 68, he defeated Matt Mitrione with a guillotine choke within a minute in the first round.

theScore @theScore VIDEO: Ben Rothwell delivers pro wrestling-style post fight interview. That laugh though..... thesco.re/1JwZB0H http://t.co/uGATqr3rmo VIDEO: Ben Rothwell delivers pro wrestling-style post fight interview. That laugh though..... thesco.re/1JwZB0H http://t.co/uGATqr3rmo

It was his third consecutive win since his loss to Gabriel Gonzaga. Hoping to capitalize on the moment, Ben Rothwell cut one of the strangest promos in MMA history when Jon Anik stepped inside the octagon to conduct his post-fight interview. Ben Rothwell adopted the cadence and inflection of a classic 80s pro-wrestler while declaring his intention to capture UFC gold.

He punctuated his promo with a cartoonish super-villain laugh. Unfortunately, the moment grew even more bizarre when Jon Anik refused to improvise and insisted on keeping Ben Rothwell around for longer than he planned to in order to ask him about the fight. What ensued was an awkward situation caused by Jon Anik's no-nonsense attitude.

#1. Yoel Romero barks at Bellator 285

Olympic freestyle wrestling silver medalist Yoel Romero is no stranger to the strange and absurd. At 45 years old, the Cuban phenom continues to defy the odds by stepping into the cage with a physique far superior to those possessed by fighters who are decades younger than him.

However, his athleticism and explosiveness sometimes take a backseat to his general oddities. His decision to kiss a dazed Luke Rockhold right after knocking him out cold at UFC 221 will forever live on in MMA infamy. Similarly, the Stoolgate incident during his bout with Tim Kennedy is burned into MMA fans' minds.

Ben @benscriv Yoel Romero barking down the camera is the highlight of the night #Bellator285 Yoel Romero barking down the camera is the highlight of the night #Bellator285 https://t.co/p9idzx312Y

Last Friday marked the strangest thing Yoel Romero has ever done post-fight.

'The Soldier of God's seemingly random decision to bark at length at the camera right after TKO'ing Melvin Manhoef had no discernible explanation. Some fans on social media claimed that it was the effect of a lifetime of CTE.

