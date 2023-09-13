"The Frozen like Elsa division" - Inactivity among top 10 UFC welterweights has fans go on a mocking spree

The UFC welterweight division underwent a massive shakeup in the status quo last year. Kamaru Usman's stranglehold at the top of the weight class came to an emphatic end when Leon Edwards knocked him out with one of the sport's greatest head kicks to capture welterweight gold.

What many initially declared a fluke was proven otherwise after 'Rocky' defeated 'The Nigerian Nightmare' via majority decision in the pair's rematch. Unfortunately, having a new champion at the helm has done little to change the actual state of the welterweight division in several ways.

First, Colby Covington is once against a fixture in the welterweight title scene and still in the top three, rankings-wise, despite doing very little to earn those positions. Secondly, the division has been plagued by inactivity, as none of the 9 welterweight contenders in the promotion have fought in the last four months.

Worse than that, none of them even have any fights booked. There are only rumors of matchups, like Leon Edwards' title defense against Colby Covington, which may or may not take place at UFC 295. Only Khamzat Chimaev is currently scheduled for a bout, but not at 170 pounds.

Instead, the unbeaten Chechen will lock horns with Paulo Costa in a middleweight clash set for UFC 294. The state of affairs at 170 pounds caused countless fans on Reddit to bemoan the situation. One fan described the division with one of Israel Adesanya's most infamous quotes:

"The Frozen like Elsa division"

Another fan pointed out that many welterweights train together, which is why some avoid fighting each other:

"Half of these dudes train at the same gym that’s the main reason why the division is dead."

The sentiment caused some to reference Kamaru Usman's high level of activity during his title reign:

"Usman spoiled us"

One fan, however, partially blamed UFC president Dana White's decision to award Colby Covington a controversial title fight against Leon Edwards:

"If Dana is willing to give Colby one of the most undeserved title shots in history, that is a massive disincentive for the rest of the division to fight each other for shit money. Clearly the smart choice is to be a super inactive loser and Dana will then propel you to the top of the pile on a whim."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

