“The most Polish thing I have seen” - Jan Blachowicz’s beard-free look triggers MMA Twitter to explode with hilarious reactions

Jan Blachowicz is set to face Alex Pereira in the co-main event of UFC 291 on July 29. This bout carries great importance as the victor will likely contend for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship. The event will be held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Their upcoming bout will be the third instance where the Polish native faces a former or current UFC middleweight champion, and so far, he has emerged victorious on both previous occasions. He secured a knockout win against Luke Rockhold at UFC 239 and successfully defended his light heavyweight title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 259.

Recently, a Twitter account named, Bloody Elbow shared some old photos of Jan Blachowicz without his usual beard look.

Check out the photos below:

The photos immediately caught the attention of MMA fans, sparking a wave of hilarious reactions across social media.

One fan wrote:

"Now I see why you dudes rock a beard....it's to cover things up for a reason lol."

Another wrote:

"First photos is how I pose in the mirror waiting for the shower to heat up."

While another admirer saw a likeness between Jan Blachowicz and Sean Strickland and Michael Bisping:

"Looks like a mix of Strickland and Bisping 😂😂😂"

Check out some more reactions below:

"That first photo is the most Polish thing I have seen."

"First pic Jan Strickping and second pic Jan Miocicland."

"Why does he look like he’s from Sheffield 😂😂😂😂"

"Dude looks like a default create your own character. Glad he doesn't look like that anymore."

Jan Blachowicz considers the option of wrestling Alex Pereira

Jan Blachowicz showcased his dependable grappling skills in his bout against Israel Adesanya. While he leans towards striking, Blachowicz has consistently expressed his intention to focus on stand-up striking in his upcoming fight against Alex Pereira.

During his appearance at Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast, Blachowicz explored the potential of wrestling 'Poatan' at UFC 291:

"I am stand-up fighter and I like fighting stand-up, so I have to check my stand-up against someone like Pereira. But if I don't feel good, if I take some punches, for sure I'm gonna use wrestling and take him down because also, I'm not stupid. I know what I have to do to win this fight and I use all my tools to do it."

Check out Blachowicz's comments below (from 4:03):