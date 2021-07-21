"The true fight to make is me and Conor" - Jeremy Stephens explains why he deserves to fight Conor McGregor

UFC lightweight Jeremy Stephens is following up on one of the most famous call-outs of all time. The clip is arguably the most-watched video featuring Conor McGregor, and it shows the Irishman at his peak, both physically and verbally.

Times have now changed as Stephens and McGregor have fallen away from their 2016 standards. However, Stephens found the bright side of the situation as he called McGregor out again in a hilarious tweet.

"Just thinking… the true fight to make is me and Connor[Conor McGregor]. He broke his ankle, someone dove for my ankle. We both like to fight and keep it standing. Both power both different. Plus I like to calve kick and have wide range of KOs."

Stephens argues his case pretty well. However, he lost his last fight against Mateusz Gamrot via submission after a one-minute long scramble on the ground. On the other hand, Conor McGregor will be out for over a year after suffering a gruesome injury in his loss at UFC 264.

It's improbable that the fight will happen, but fans wouldn't mind seeing these two squaring off. Both fighters are coming off of losses and are in desperate need of a win. However, it's entirely possible that Conor might still not know who Stephens is.

Either way, the UFC has the promotional material it needs to spark an interest in this fight.

Conor McGregor and his loss against Dustin Poirier

The broken ankle that Stephens was referring to took place at Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 at UFC 264. The fight lasted one round, and while 'Diamond' dominated, the fight was ruled as a doctor's stoppage win for Poirier rather than the knockout he was looking for.

This does bring up the possibility of a fourth fight between the two, and it'll depend on McGregor's recovery from the horrible injury. However, the MMA world isn't complete without 'Notorious' in it.

Poirier will soon fight Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title, and it seems unlikely that the UFC will pit him against McGregor when the Irishman makes his return. For McGregor, a tune-up fight against Stephens may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh