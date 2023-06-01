The underdogs at ONE Fight Night 11

ONE Championship’s Amazon fight cards have always carried a lot of risks and also unprecedented rewards for its fighters, and ONE Fight Night 11 is no different.

The June 9 card at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok will feature two world title bouts and a few other matches that could highly affect the rankings of some of the weight classes.

Current and former world champions will always be looked at as the ones with the most to lose in their matchups, while the complete opposite can be said for their opponents.

These underdogs practically have nothing to lose, but they also have so much to gain in their matches.

Before the event streams live in North America via Prime Video, we look at the three underdogs at ONE Fight Night 11.

#3. Tayfun Ozcan

Tayfun Ozcan is one of the best featherweight kickboxers right now on the planet, but he’s had a bit of an inconsistent run in ONE Championship so far.

The Turkish star suffered two close decision losses against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Marat Grigorian, but he can get a huge boost if he prevails in his match at ONE Fight Night 11.

Ozcan, who’s 1-2 in the promotion and 84-10-3 in his professional career, will take on former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn in Bangkok.

The match against Superbon is certainly the biggest in Ozcan’s ONE Championship tenure, and a win over the Thai superstar could push the No.5-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender to a possible world title shot.

Ozcan is an aggressive striker who can go shot-for-shot against anyone in the division, and he might just use that constant forward pressure to put Superbon in trouble.

#2. Tommy Langaker

There’s only a handful of Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists who can match Tommy Langaker's professional record.

The Norwegian grappler has done the work and is now ready to step into the biggest match of his career. Langaker holds a professional record of 121-29-1, but a win at ONE Fight Night 11 will blow his previous ones out of the water.

Langaker is set to challenge Kade Ruotolo for the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title in the card’s co-main event, and a win for the 29-year-old will more than cement his reputation as one of the best grappling technicians on the planet.

Upon entering ONE Championship in August 2022, Langaker has faced off against some of the best grapplers in the world and he’s used those opportunities to bolster his intimidating aura.

Langaker took a dominant unanimous decision win over Renato Canuto in his ONE debut at ONE 160 before taking a heel hook submission win over Uali Kurzhev at ONE Fight Night 7.

#1. Dmitry Menshikov

Dmitry Menshikov won’t be easing into life in ONE Championship.

While some fighters are left to carefully work their way up the ladder, Menshikov was immediately thrown into the lion's den.

The Russian fighter will challenge two-sport world champion Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11 in his very first fight in the promotion.

Menshikov is undoubtedly a fearsome striker with an impressive record of 27-1 with 19 knockouts and is on a streak of 11 straight wins.

While Menshikov’s proven his reputation in the European circuits, Eersel went on a war path on the global stage.

Eersel, who also holds the ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship, has an overall record of 60-4 and is 9-0 in ONE Championship. ‘The Immortal’ is also a perfect 9-0 in the promotion, 7-0 in world title fights, and 5-0 in his world title defenses.

If there’s anyone who has everything to win at ONE Fight Night 11, it has to be Menshikov.

