A brief history of the injuries sustained on Mike Perry's nose

Mike Perry lost his fight against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 23. 'Platinum' was able to stretch the fight to the distance despite enduring devastating damage to his face.

In Perry's past few fights in the UFC, the 29-year-old has taken some beating - gruesome enough to leave him with a broken nose. In fact, he has sustained far more damage than what viewers saw today that forced Dominick Cruz to say "there's a bone protruding there."

However, his nose injury against Vicente Luque was considerably more atrocious. Platinum shattered his nose after Luque landed a clean flying knee. After losing the fight via unanimous decision, Perry was immediately taken to hospital.

If you’ve ever been tempted to get into MMA, just take a look at what happened to Mike Perry’s nose after his #UFCUruguay fight against Vicente Luque 😮 pic.twitter.com/AullgEIUwH — Indy Sport (@IndySport) August 11, 2019

After undergoing nose surgery, Perry wasn't reluctant to make his return to the Octagon. He stepped up against Geoff Neal at UFC 245, and once again busted his nose open. Unlike the last time, Perry didn't survive all three rounds, as Neal knocked him out in the first frame.

Following his next two fights opposite Mickey Gall and Tim Means, Mike Perry encountered lasting damage to his nose against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 23.

Here are photos of Perry's bleeding nose from his three different fights.

Is Mike Perry on the verge of being cut from the UFC?

Although UFC president Dana White made it clear that Mike Perry "is fun to watch" and does not consider releasing him from the promotion, it will not be surprising if the UFC now cut him loose.

Platinum has lost four of his last five fights, with one of his only victories coming against Mickey Gall at UFC on ESPN: Poirier vs. Hooker in June last year. Moreover, he hasn't looked competitive in his previous two fights. Both Rodriguez and Tim Means were able to outpoint him comfortably.

Perry recently joined the MMA Masters gym to prepare for his clash against Rodriguez. He is being coached by Daniel Valverde, and one of his new teammates is the No. 1 welterweight contender Colby Covington.