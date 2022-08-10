"They don't care, there's no opportunity" - Chael Sonnen frustrated with UFC heavyweight division's inactivity amid Jon Jones' absence and Francis Ngannou's injury

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen is furious with the lack of activity in the UFC's heavyweight division due to Francis Ngannou's injury.

Ngannou defended and unified the heavyweight title when he defeated Ciryl Gane at the beginning of the year. After the bout, 'The Predator' revealed he had torn his MCL and injured his ACL a month prior, which would require surgery and keep him away from the octagon for at least a year.

Another fight looming over the division is former champion Stipe Miocic against MMA GOAT candidate Jon Jones. The bout had reportedly been agreed upon earlier in the year, but Jones tweeted that Miocic wouldn't be ready until September.

Speaking about the heavyweight division on his channel, Sonnen appeared visibly frustrated at the lack of any clear plans for the weight class by the UFC:

"I'll tell you what, if I was in that heavyweight divison, godd**n. I got a champion under surgery, who is publicly in a dispute saying he's not going to return and, oh by the way, the last time we saw him he was in another ring, somebody else's ring, across the pond with the dude [Tyson Fury] that just said he retired. You better believe you're gonna be hearing from me. These heavyweights they don't care, there's no opportunity, the belts held up."

Watch the full video on Chael Sonnen's channel here:

Henry Cejudo believes Francis Ngannou will be granted his 'superfight' with Tyson Fury

Henry Cejudo has suggested that Francis Ngannou will be allowed to compete in an exhibition bout with Tyson Fury.

The heavyweight champion has been at odds with the UFC over a contract that expires at the end of the year. Ngannou has expressed his willingness to sign a new deal, but only if the UFC co-promotes a fight with Fury.

Speaking about Francis Ngannou on The Triple C & Schmo Show, the former champ-champ believes Floyd Mayweather Jr. has painted the blueprint for fighters to be able to compete in exhibition bouts and is confident 'The Predator' will be allowed to do so as well:

“Personally, I think Francis is gonna do the fight with 'The Gypsy King', just to kind of get that thing going. I think ‘The Gypsy King’ is going the route of just getting exhibitions. A lot of these fighters now, they just want to win and then just do exhibitions to make money. I think Floyd Mayweather’s cutting that, cutting the blueprint for these guys to be, for them not to go through damage but to set themselves up for the rest of their lives.”

Watch the full episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak