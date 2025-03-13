"This is a true story" - When Kevin Holland recalled how Nate Diaz slapping Dana White ultimately became Power Slap origin story

The alleged reason behind Dana White's decision to found Power Slap was disclosed by UFC multi-division action fighter Kevin Holland two years ago. He appeared on the Real Recognize Real Podcast during which he claimed that MMA legend Nate Diaz is partially responsible for the promotion's existence.

Ad

Back in 2016, the UFC was working on booking a rematch between Conor McGregor and the Stockton star. Apparently, in a spur-of-the-moment decision, White decided that he wanted Diaz to slap him in front of the Turf Motel. Fans, however, believed that it was likely a request from Diaz to rematch McGregor.

Holland has added even more history to the moment by claiming that it served as a moment of inspiration for White's eventual creation of Power Slap.

Ad

Trending

"You know how this all got invented, right? You know how this all got invented? Bro, when Diaz and Dana did the deal, and when Diaz slapped Dana, it did so many numbers that Dana then had the idea to come out with the Power Slap. This is a true story."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Kevin Holland's claim about Dana White's Power Slap origin:

Ad

Ad

Whether true or not, it is one of the most memorable moments between White and any of his fighters. Diaz went on to fight McGregor to a majority decision loss at UFC 202, which he felt he should have won.

Yet, it wasn't the only moment that saw Diaz express his disregard for UFC authority. During the last years of his tenure with the promotion, the Stockton legend was spotted urinating on a wall outside the UFC Performance Institute.

Ad

Dana White's Power Slap has been active for two years now

Despite all of the controversy surrounding slap-fighting, Dana White founded Power Slap and hasn't looked back since. From 2023 onwards, the UFC CEO has hosted 12 Power Slap events in total and has even signed a former UFC fighter to the promotion in Paige VanZant.

Check out Dana White's reaction to Power Slap 1:

Ad

Expand Tweet

VanZant was, at one point, a women's flyweight and strawweight competitor in the UFC. White and several other members of the UFC upper brass had high hopes for her as the second-coming of the great Ronda Rousey, but her MMA career eventually fizzled out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.