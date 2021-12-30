Throwback to when Colby Covington congratulated Dustin Poirier and his wife on the birth of their daughter

Colby Covington's 'bad guy' persona has upset a lot of UFC fighters, including Dustin Poirier. However, there was not always animosity between the two top-level UFC contenders, who were once training partners at the American Top Team.

In 2016, the two were on amicable terms and Covington's persona was a lot different to what it is now. Check out the Twitter exchange below, where 'Chaos' congratulates Poirier and his wife on their newborn baby:

Given that both fighters have competed in different weight classes throughout their UFC careers, they have not seen each other in the octagon. However, that has not stopped Covington from throwing unpleasant barbs at Poirier.

The Louisiana native has also fired back at the 33-year-old many times during their feud over the past few years. He picked Kamaru Usman to beat 'Chaos' in their rematch at UFC 268 and, most recently, did not wish him a Merry Christmas.

The Diamond @DustinPoirier Merry Christmas to everyone!!... except Nathaniel, Conor and Colby but everyone else hope you have a great day!! Merry Christmas to everyone!!... except Nathaniel, Conor and Colby but everyone else hope you have a great day!!

A fight between Dustin Poirier and Colby Covington could happen

Following Dustin Poirier’s loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, 'The Diamond' says he is no longer motivated to make the 155 lb weight cut. Meanwhile, Colby Covington was bested by Kamaru Usman at UFC 268 and is looking for a fight.

During an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Poirier mentioned his doubts about fighting in the lightweight division in the future:

"I don't know if I'll ever make that cut again. I might never fight at 155 lbs again. I don't know the future."

Watch the full interview with Dustin Poirier on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani below:

Dustin Poirier has previously said that "it's on sight" with Colby Covington. If he were to make a run in the welterweight division, Poirier would most likely have to go through 'Chaos' to get to the gold.

