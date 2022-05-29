"It's not like Izzy going to 205" - Tiger Muay Thai coach believes Jon Jones is coming to heavyweight with "f*** all of you" mindset 

Tiger Muay Thai head coach Joseph Henle believes Jon Jones will be more than ready to face the giants of the heavyweight division once he makes the climb.

Henle also thinks Jones has taken a better approach in moving up in weight compared to Israel Adesanya. In an interview with The AllStar, the renowned MMA trainer said:

"Oh my God! It's not like Izzy going to 205 [pounds], just being like, 'Well, I weigh 200 pounds. I'm going to be a 205-pound champion.' You know what I mean? It's not like that. It's somebody that's like, 'I've taken the time to properly put on the weight to get to this weight class and say f*** all of you.' That's different, you know what I mean? I feel like his body will be more prepared for that fight. Granted, he hasn't fought in a while, but I still just can't... That would be another guy I couldn't bet against in that fight."

Check out Joseph Henle's comments below:

Jones, of course, has been teasing a move to the UFC heavyweight division for years. Based on his social media posts over the past several months, 'Bones' appears to have taken a slow, methodical approach in building himself up for heavyweight.

Check out Jon Jones' Instagram post below:

On the flipside, Adesanya's foray into the light heavyweight division didn't go well. In March 2021, 'The Last Stylebender' sustained his first professional loss against Jan Blachowicz in his bid to become a two-weight champion.

Who will Jon Jones fight on his heavyweight debut?

Former longtime light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones is expected to take on Stipe Miocic in an interim heavyweight title fight this year.

Jones, who has been out of commission for two years now, revealed some details on his upcoming comeback. During a CES MMA broadcast, the former UFC pound-for-pound king said:

"I heard originally it would be July 2. I think when Stipe got that date, he decided that – I heard he’s been doing a lot of weightlifting, not a lot of MMA training – he wanted to put his best foot forward. I respect that. He’s a great champion. He deserves that. I think he asked for September 24 and I’m hoping that’s going to be in Las Vegas." [H/T: MMA Fighting]

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Sign me up for Stipe Miocic vs. Jon Jones Sign me up for Stipe Miocic vs. Jon Jones 👀 https://t.co/KNCX5JJCr0

Right now, though, the UFC hasn’t announced an event scheduled for the 24th of September. However, the timing would seem to work out for that month's pay-per-view schedule.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew