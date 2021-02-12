"To him, winning or losing doesn't really matter" - Tyron Woodley thinks Conor McGregor lacks Dustin Poirier's motivation

On February 10, 2021, Tyron Woodley met with Helen Yee to discuss his upcoming UFC bout. In a 13-minute interview, Woodley was asked if Conor McGregor and Dustin Poireir should fight again. He responded:

"Conor was winning that fight, I don't know if his conditiong was there for five rounds, he's knocked out Dustin before so it's not like he hasn't really clipped him before. It's hard to say, Dustin is more active though, he's been consistent and Conor isn't fighting for the same thing anymore, he's got all the money, he's got all the stuff. If he wins or loses, it doesn't really matter. Him going out there and fighting is a big deal."

Tyron Woodley and Conor McGregor have been going back and forth at each other since UFC 205. It all started when a member of the media asked Conor McGregor if he was interested in going after the welterweight belt following the Eddie Alvarez fight, to which he responded:

"All the belts."

Tyron Woodley, the welterweight champion at the time, dismissed the idea that Conor McGregor could compete in the higher weight division.

"we punch with way different power in this division. Pack a lunch brother."

The two then had a brief, but intense, moment at the weigh-in, followed by a back and forth on Twitter.

Twitter bitch you'll do nothing — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 11, 2016

The trilogy between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier

UFC 257 Poirier v McGregor: Weigh-Ins

Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor in their rematch at UFC 257 with a second-round knockout. Not long after the loss, Conor McGregor indicated that he wanted a rematch.

Thanks for the support everyone! Was not my night/morning in there but a great contest to improve on. I’m excited at the blockbuster trilogy I now have on my hands. Dustin is a hell of a competitor and I look forward to going again. God bless us all, happy Sunday ❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 24, 2021

This did not seem like a bad idea to Dustin Poirier, who took to Twitter a few days later to respond.

You know we are going to do it a 3rd time ⚔ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 3, 2021

Ariel Helwani told Daniel Cormier on Monday's episode of "DC & Helwani" podcast that the UFC is interested in making the third fight between the two lightweight contenders happen.

"So, now it looks, two weeks later, that we are going back in the direction of Dustin Poirier versus Conor McGregor three. That is the direction we are going now," revealed Helwani. "Now the big question is: Belt or not? That seems to be up in the air. Still, I think there's a chance they still don't make it for the belt. How about that?"

The lightweight division is stacked with great fighters such as Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, Micheal Chandler, Tony Ferguson, and many more.

