Top UFC welterweight reveals current weight with UFC 288 fast approaching

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad has stepped onto the scales to reveal his current weight amid rumors of a late UFC 288 bout.

Muhammad is being called out by fellow welterweight Gilbert Burns to step in as the co-main event for the Pay-Per-View on May 6. The card was originally set to feature Charles Oliveira versus Beneil Dariush, but the Brazilian was forced to withdraw from the event due to injury.

Following the cancelation, Dana White has since confirmed they are working on booking another co-main event, which 'Durinho' immediately put himself forward for. Since then, Burns has called out both Belal Muhammad and Dustin Poirier, but nothing has yet been confirmed.

A bout between 'Remember the Name' and 'Durinho' makes the most sense, considering they each sit at No.4 and No.5 in the 170lb rankings respectively. Despite this, Belal Muhammad has appeared less than keen on a last-minute fight.

The 34-year-old reiterated that he wouldn't be able to make the welterweight limit by May 6. Muhammad also claimed that a catchweight bout against Gilbert Burns is a bigger risk for him, considering the Brazilian has only just come out of his UFC 287 fight camp.

In an attempt to help silence his critics for not yet accepting the fight, Belal Muhammad took to Twitter to show his current weight on the scales. Before the video ends, it shows Muhammad hitting the 190lb mark, 20lbs above the welterweight limit.

Dustin Poirier responds to Gilbert Burns UFC 288 call-out

Lightweight star Dustin Poirier has revealed he is interested in facing Gilbert Burns at 170lbs, provided he is compensated fairly.

Burns has been pushing hard to secure a last-minute co-main event bout for UFC 288 next month. The Brazilian placed Belal Muhammad and Dustin Poirier at the top of his list, with the latter seemingly the most willing to accept the fight.

'Durinho' initially took to Twitter to call out 'Diamond' and suggested their potential bout could have Fight of the Year written all over it. He tweeted:

"All do respect to @DustinPoirier I know you are a dog! May 6 I suppose to fight Belal for n1 contender! I just think me and you will be an amazing fight! Nothing but respect #UFC288"

In response, Dustin Poirier stated that he would have no issues making 170lbs:

"@GilbertDurinho Respect Gilbert. I can make 170 no problem. I'm not really in fight shape but [money] talks."

