Top-5 undefeated MMA fighters in ONE Championship

Undefeated fighters. People love watching them fight and ONE Championship has quite a few. They say that you cannot call yourself a complete fighter if you haven't lost a fight yet. The idea of overcoming the emotional setbacks of a loss brings out the true mettle and character of a fighter.

There is, however, something about fighters who have never tasted defeat that naturally garners more attention than most. Perhaps it's either through sheer admiration or fervent curiosity to finally see them fall that creates the hype.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. created millions of dollars banking on the idea that no one could beat him. With that in mind, millions watched to see him lose.

In a highly volatile sport like MMA, however, having a clean resume is almost impossible. A fight can be lost in any given way. Athletes can be manhandled in grappling or get caught by strikes ranging from punches, elbows, knees, and kicks.

With a ruleset that allows for pretty much everything except for a few restrictions, it is almost inevitable that fighters lose at some point in their careers.

So far, only former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov can say that he left the sport with his '0' firmly intact. His domination of his division cannot be overstated as his grasp of his fighting style is near-flawless.

Today we list down the current undefeated fighters on ONE Championship's roster. We study their styles and see whether or not they will get to hang up their gloves with their resumes still squeaky clean.

#5. Murad Ramazanov - ONE Championship welterweight (11-0)

Fresh off his dominant outing against former champion Zebaztian 'The Bandit' Kadestam at ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II, undefeated welterweight Murad Ramazanov has the makings of a future champion.

Though his striking skills are still intermediate at best, Murad shines the most with his wrestling. True to his Dagestani roots, the undefeated grappler's chain wrestling is second to none.

Just like the aforementioned Khabib, Ramazanov's takedown attacks do not stop. He can start with a lazy single, then transition to a high crotch, then end it with a power double. His opponents rarely have time to breathe as Ramazanov immediately moves to another takedown after the last one gets defended.

Once he takes them down, Ramazanov employs a heavy top game that's difficult to shake off or defend. Ramazanov's suffocating style of grappling can sap the energy and will of any fighter. Expect him to keep this style en route to the top of his ONE Championship division as no one's been able to solve his puzzle so far.

