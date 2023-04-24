Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Fallon Fox, Ryan Garcia, and more.

#3. Transgender MMA fighter Fallon Fox shows proof to dismiss Republican's tweet

Fallon Fox has been a talking point recently due to a number of tweets about her making the rounds on social media. In one of her MMA fights, her opponent Tamikka Brents fractured her orbital bone, which has now given rise to many rumors about her.

A few days back, popular internet personality Dr. Anastasia Loupis tweeted misinformation about Fox, which stirred up controversy. Now, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has joined the bandwagon and posted a clip of Fox appearing to claim she broke her opponent's skull in it.

The video shows an MMA fight between Fox and Ericka Newsome, which is different from the fight that her opponent suffered an orbital fracture in. Moreover, Fox claimed that her voice in the video was digitally altered to sound deeper and heavier, like a man's.

Fallon Fox @FallonFox twitter.com/VivekGRamaswam… Vivek Ramaswamy @VivekGRamaswamy



Listen to the “woman’s” voice at the end. The trans cult is a mental health epidemic in our country and it needs to stop. A biological man fractures a woman’s skull. We used to call this violence against women. Now we call it a victory for trans rights.Listen to the “woman’s” voice at the end. The trans cult is a mental health epidemic in our country and it needs to stop. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… A biological man fractures a woman’s skull. We used to call this violence against women. Now we call it a victory for trans rights. Listen to the “woman’s” voice at the end. The trans cult is a mental health epidemic in our country and it needs to stop. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/cuKiA5cibo Not even my voice. This guy calls himself a presidential candidate @VivekGRamaswamy Not even my voice. This guy calls himself a presidential candidate @VivekGRamaswamy twitter.com/VivekGRamaswam…

She provided the original video as proof of what her voice actually sounds like.

Fallon Fox @FallonFox A comparison of fake vs real voice A comparison of fake vs real voice https://t.co/IudglQti1i

#2. Ryan Garcia blames 'mole' for information leakage

Ryan Garcia took to Instagram after his knockout loss to Gervonta Davis, claiming that an alleged mole in his training camp may have leaked vital information to his rival.

EverythingBoxing @EverythingBoxi2 Ryan Garcia with an Instagram story today seemingly confirming that he may have been hurt in sparring to the body and that was leaked to Tank by Tsendbaatar Erdenebat. Ryan Garcia with an Instagram story today seemingly confirming that he may have been hurt in sparring to the body and that was leaked to Tank by Tsendbaatar Erdenebat. ‼️ Ryan Garcia with an Instagram story today seemingly confirming that he may have been hurt in sparring to the body and that was leaked to Tank by Tsendbaatar Erdenebat. https://t.co/b3ZmWHcWLd

Fans immediately identified former Olympian Tsendbaatar Erdenebat, who served as Garcia's sparring partner, as the potential mole. He posted a video revealing an injury 'KingRy' sustained during their sparring and the boxing world suspects he divulged the same to the Davis camp before the fight.

In a new video, Edernebat has now claimed that Garcia had to go to the hospital after the injury, while he was fired from sparring duties and paid only half his salary.

EverythingBoxing @EverythingBoxi2 Tsendbaatar Erdenebat on sparring Ryan Garcia "Ryan went to the hospital and I went home with half my salary. I got fired from the sparring." Tsendbaatar Erdenebat on sparring Ryan Garcia "Ryan went to the hospital and I went home with half my salary. I got fired from the sparring." ‼️ 🇲🇳 Tsendbaatar Erdenebat on sparring Ryan Garcia "Ryan went to the hospital and I went home with half my salary. I got fired from the sparring." https://t.co/qAkkl1gciX

#1. Jorge Masvidal fake retired to use steroids: Colby Covington

There is no love lost between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington even after 'Gamebred' has retired.

In a recent interview with InsideFighting, 'Chaos' accused Masvidal of faking retirement to escape drug testing:

“It’s a fake retirement...we all know people in the UFC that don’t retire, they’ll get out of the USADA pool, probably go do some steroids, and come back because he doesn’t know how to make money in any other way than fighting.”

Catch the interview here below:

