In today's issue, we talk about Fallon Fox, Ryan Garcia, and more.
#3. Transgender MMA fighter Fallon Fox shows proof to dismiss Republican's tweet
Fallon Fox has been a talking point recently due to a number of tweets about her making the rounds on social media. In one of her MMA fights, her opponent Tamikka Brents fractured her orbital bone, which has now given rise to many rumors about her.
A few days back, popular internet personality Dr. Anastasia Loupis tweeted misinformation about Fox, which stirred up controversy. Now, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has joined the bandwagon and posted a clip of Fox appearing to claim she broke her opponent's skull in it.
The video shows an MMA fight between Fox and Ericka Newsome, which is different from the fight that her opponent suffered an orbital fracture in. Moreover, Fox claimed that her voice in the video was digitally altered to sound deeper and heavier, like a man's.
She provided the original video as proof of what her voice actually sounds like.
#2. Ryan Garcia blames 'mole' for information leakage
Ryan Garcia took to Instagram after his knockout loss to Gervonta Davis, claiming that an alleged mole in his training camp may have leaked vital information to his rival.
Fans immediately identified former Olympian Tsendbaatar Erdenebat, who served as Garcia's sparring partner, as the potential mole. He posted a video revealing an injury 'KingRy' sustained during their sparring and the boxing world suspects he divulged the same to the Davis camp before the fight.
In a new video, Edernebat has now claimed that Garcia had to go to the hospital after the injury, while he was fired from sparring duties and paid only half his salary.
#1. Jorge Masvidal fake retired to use steroids: Colby Covington
There is no love lost between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington even after 'Gamebred' has retired.
In a recent interview with InsideFighting, 'Chaos' accused Masvidal of faking retirement to escape drug testing:
“It’s a fake retirement...we all know people in the UFC that don’t retire, they’ll get out of the USADA pool, probably go do some steroids, and come back because he doesn’t know how to make money in any other way than fighting.”
Catch the interview here below: