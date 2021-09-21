Triller CEO Ryan Kavanaugh claims he wanted to work with Dana White to help UFC fighters get paid more

Ryan Kavanaugh, the CEO of boxing promotion Triller Fight Club, has revealed that he was interested in potentially working with UFC president Dana White to increase fighter pay.

Fighter remuneration has been a major topic of conversation ever since the UFC became sponsored by Reebok. The company has since moved on to Venum, but the payment of its athletes still pales in comparison to other sporting organizations such as the NFL and NBA.

Ryan Kavanaugh recently featured on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour. On the show, he discussed Dana White's recent claim that Kavanaugh would not stop calling him. He also addressed White's accusation that the Triller CEO was attempting to steal his fighters.

Kavanaugh owned up to calling Dana White at least "10 times," but stated it was only because he believed that they could work together to not only make more money for both the UFC and Triller, but also for the fighters.

Ryan Kavanaugh had the following to say:

"We're not competitive. I'm not trying to take his business or anything. One of the things I saw we could do was help the fighters get paid more on the time they're not fighting for him. And it would solve the problem where a lot of people obviously look at the fighters' pay, the discrepancy... Why not let us, when they're on off time, have them box."

Kavanaugh suggested that fighters would get significantly higher wages if they boxed for Triller during their time off. He also said that they would benefit from increased social presences as well.

Whilst Kavanaugh's idea may well seem appealing to some fighters, Dana White has repeatedly expressed his disdain for Triller and the celebrity boxing matches they have become known. So it is hard to imagine them coming to terms on a deal anytime soon.

Ryan Kavanaugh discusses whether Anderson Silva will fight for Triller again

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva recently competed in the co-main event of a Triller PPV card. He knocked out Tito Ortiz in the first round. Ryan Kavanaugh revealed that Silva will likely compete for them at least once more.

"We have some options with him. He fought well and we'd love to have him fight again... I know that Anderson and Vitor (Belfort) want to fight."

You can check out the full episode of The MMA Hour, featuring Ryan Kavanaugh, below:

