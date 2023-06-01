Muhammad Mokaev isn’t happy with David Dvorak accepting a short-notice fight against a UFC debutant.

Steve Erceg, a former Eternal MMA flyweight champion, was without an opponent for his UFC debut after Clayton Carpenter and Matt Schnell pulled out. As a result, Dvorak stepped in to fight Erceg on June 10.

Meanwhile, Mokaev, the number twelve-ranked UFC flyweight, has been hoping to secure a top-ten opponent, but he hasn't succeeded. Over the past few months, Mokaev has accused Dvorak, ranked number ten, of ducking him.

Once ‘Undertaker’ accepted the fight against Erceg, Mokaev voiced his frustration on Twitter by saying:

“Imagine he said I’m not on his level And just accepted debutant True colours coming out from these “ranked” fighters”

Mokaev last fought on March 18, defeating Jafel Filho by a third-round submission. ‘The Punisher’ found himself in several dangerous submission attempts, including a deep kneebar, but the rising flyweight contender pushed through and emerged victorious.

Since then, the 22-year-old has continued to call out fighters ranking ahead of him. Despite his valiant effort, Mokaev has failed to secure matchups against Dvorak, Manel Kape, Alex Perez, and Brandon Royval. With that said, ‘The Punisher’ won’t give up until he finds an opponent to push him toward a 125-pound title shot.

Muhammad Mokaev offers to fight Tim Elliot if the latter wins on June 3

On June 3, Tim Elliot returns to action against Victor Altamirano. The number eleven-ranked UFC flyweight is defending his spot against the unranked Altamirano but hopes to fight someone ahead of him in his next fight. Ahead of his fight at UFC Vegas 74, Cody Durden called out Elliot on Twitter by saying:

“Go get that win this weekend @TElliott125. I’ll be rooting for ya! Then let’s talk business.”

Cody Durden @Cody_Durden

I’ll be rooting for ya! Then let’s talk business. Go get that win this weekend @TElliott125 I’ll be rooting for ya! Then let’s talk business. Go get that win this weekend @TElliott125. I’ll be rooting for ya! Then let’s talk business.

Elliot responded by saying:

“I’m down, however I’d like to fight guys above me in the rankings at some point!”

Tim Elliott @TElliott125 @Cody_Durden I’m down, however I’d like to fight guys above me in the rankings at some point! @Cody_Durden I’m down, however I’d like to fight guys above me in the rankings at some point!

Muhammad Mokaev saw the Twitter exchange as an opportunity to secure a higher-ranked opponent. Mokaev responded to Elliot’s tweet by saying:

“I’m here”

Since making his UFC debut in March 2022, Muhammad Mokaev has won four consecutive fights, including three wins inside the distance. The 22-year-old hopes to become the youngest UFC champion of all time, but he’s running out of time to beat Jon Jones’ record of 23 years old.

Poll : 0 votes