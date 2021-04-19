What is Tyron Woodley's reach and does he have a size advantage over Jake Paul?

Tyron Woodley is widely regarded as one amongst a long list of UFC's welterweight greats. Most recently making news after getting into a minor altercation with YouTuber Jake Paul, Woodley's name has been making the rounds as a potential match-up for the 23-year old. After wiping out Ben Askren in the first round during their April 17th pay-per-view on Triller, Paul was once again tried for not fighting a legitimate boxer. Having been friends with Woodley for many years, 'Funky' publicly encouraged the former welterweight champion to step into the ring with the upcoming pro boxer.

"I would love Tyron to whoop him up. Tyron wants to fight Oscar De La Hoya but I would love Tyron to fight Jake Paul. He's a significantly better boxer than I am so that would be my guy."

***UPDATE 1.5m PPV BUYS — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

Following his disappointing show against Jake Paul on April 17th, Ben Askren seems awfully into the idea of the YouTube sensation fighting Tyron Woodley. Losing to an overhand right that sent him crashing down to the canvas, an irritable Askren had little to share with the media other than the foresight of Paul versus Woodley.

Making his UFC debut in February 2013, Tyron Woodley quickly climbed the ranks, suffering only two losses in the meantime. After amassing wins over top dogs like Carlos Condit and Kelvin Gastelum, Woodley had his maiden welterweight title shot against a tough Robbie Lawler. The 39-year old American was not going to miss out on a chance at UFC gold, making quick work of Lawler to claim his throne.

Does Tyron Woodley have a size and reach advantage over Jake Paul?

Although the Tyron Woodley of today may seem like a shadow of his past, the 'Chosen One' does possess commendable striking attributes. He may fall short by a good twenty pounds assuming he refrains from putting on muscle, but the Missourian native still packs a grossly powerful punch. However, there may be a differentiating factor in his reach. At a two-inch reach disadvantage against Paul, Woodley will have to slip inside the pocket and use head movement to avoid the former's range. Jake Paul is known to bait his opponents with a jab before countering with his hard right hand, so the key will lie in measuring distance, effectively.

Taking to Twitter after his emphatic win over Askren, Jake Paul asked for his next opponent from MMA journalist Donagh Corby. Tyron Woodley was going to waste no time on the opportunity and hit Paul with a reply of his own.

Enjoy saying you are a fighter for another day. Try that shit against me i'm catching a body @jakepaul And you mob with hoes. I wouldn't walk into a pillow fight with them. https://t.co/CKVwEH5Yj2 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 18, 2021

Do you think a fight between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul will come to fruition? Be sure to leave us with your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below!