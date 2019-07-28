UFC 240 Results: UFC legend in tears after losing main event, Cris Cyborg beats undefeated fighter

UFC 240.

UFC stopped over at the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada for its 240th major PPV event. The underrated card was headlined by a featherweight title fight between Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar.

Cris Cyborg returned to the Octagon for the first time since losing to Amanda Nunes. Niko Price took on Geoff Neal in what promised to be an engaging fight. UFC 240 looked solid on paper but did it deliver with the action?

Here are the results and highlights of the UFC 240:

UFC 240 Results - Prelims

125 lbs.: Viviane Araujo def. Alexis Davis via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

145 lbs.: Hakeem Dawodu def. Yoshinori Horie via TKO (knee and head kick) (Round Three, 4:09)

145 lbs.: Gavin Tucker def. Seungwoo Choi via submission (rear-naked choke) (Round Three, 3:17)

125 lbs.: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Alexandre Pantoja via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

125 lbs.: Gillian Robertson def. Sarah Frota via TKO (elbows) (Round Two, 4:13)

170 lbs.: Erik Koch def. Kyle Stewart via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC 240 Results - Main Card

#1. Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Krzysztof Jotko (Middleweight)

Barriault vs. Jotko.

Round 1: It was a cautious start from both men with Jotko pulling the trigger with an attempted grappling attempt. Jotko got the underhooks in, but Barriault countered with knees to the body. Jotko went for a takedown, but Barriualt had it covered. Barriault began to loosen up as he sent out individual strikes. Jotko avoided all shots and countered with an elbow.

Barriault avoided another takedown as he landed on his knees. A scramble ensued as Jotko ended up on top as a result of a Barriault takedown. The round came to a close with knees from both men.

Round 2: Barriault and Jotko circled looking for an opening. Barriault kept pressing forward and went for a wild right cross. They clinched, and Barriault went for the uppercut but missed. They broke up. Jotko with a good left hand.

Barriault moved his head well from side to side. They clinched up on the cage as Barriault tried to yank him down. Jotko answered with a few knees and changed levels that was read well by Barriault. It was Jotko now who pushed Barriault up onto he cage looking for the takedown. Barriault held onto his face first and scored a few body shots from the clinch.

Good right hand from Barriault. Jotko followed up with a straight left and a big uppercut. Barriault pressed Jotko into the cage. Jotko turned in around and landed a knee in the clinch. Barriualt had his back against the fence with 20 seconds to go. They got the fight back to the centre of the Octagon. Jotko got Barriault down to the mat and was prepared to unleash from the top before the bell rang. Another relatively tough round to score.

Round 3: Jotko went for an early takedown, but Barriault's defence held up. Clinch with Barriault's back o the cage. Barriault got in a few short punches to the face and body in the clinch. The fans sounded restless. Jotko broke up. Barriault now kept going forward and tasted success with a few uppercuts and rights from close range.

Jotko swung a kick, but Barriault escaped. Jotko landed a combination. Bariault was trying to make something happen with his aggressive stance. Jotko though used the space well and kept retreating. He shot for a takedown that was stuffed. Barriualt switched to southpaw and looked to let his hands go. Jotko missed with an uppercut. Barriault tried to work his way into the pocket, but Jotko maintained the distance well. Jotko got a cut near his eye. He connected with a good body kick. Right hand from Barriault. Jotko looked exhausted but kept Barriault at bay with kicks. Jotko successfully landed the first takedown of the fight with ten seconds to go, and that may have won the fight for the Polish fighter.

Result: Krzysztof Jotko def. Marc-Andre Barriault via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

It was not the most visually pleasing fight as Jotko's 'elusive' style got him the win tonight. A win is a win and Jotko would have had no problems with that.

