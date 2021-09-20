Giga Chikadze reveals why he is not backup for the UFC 266 featherweight title fight

Giga Chikadze recently delivered an emphatic knockout win over Edson Barboza in the main event of UFC Vegas 35. Chikadze visibly outstruck Barboza before knocking him out in round three.

In the immediate aftermath of his victory, Giga Chikadze stated his desire to be the backup fighter for the upcoming featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. However, the Georgian recently revealed that it might no longer be an option.

According to Giga Chikadze, he had already started cutting weight in preparation for the backup role at UFC 266. 'Ninja' did not even get to enjoy his native cuisine because he was preparing to be available for this weekend's pay-per-view.

Chikadze stopped his preparations when his manager informed him that the UFC were unlikely to call him as the title fight would most likely take place. In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Giga Chikadze said:

"So, they said first yes. And they told me that, 'if you want to you are more than welcome. You can come down and cut the weight.' I started to cut weight. I didn't really enjoy the Georgian cuisine fully and I was already cutting weight. And before I came back my manager called me and he said that, 'the fight is kind of happening so we don't really need push anybody to do all this craziness. The UFC already knows that you wanna do it. They respect it.' And we'll see man. They know that I am a game anytime. So, I don't think they are gonna call me and that's what we heard. Otherwise I would be still cutting weight. But I only have a little bit of time to enjoy so I'm enjoying with the family now."

Giga Chikadze predicts the UFC 266 featherweight title fight

Giga Chikadze recently weighed in on the potential outcome of the upcoming title fight between Volkanovski and Ortega. According to the Georgian, he would have certainly sided with the champion if he hadn't seen Ortega's last performance against 'The Korean Zombie'.

While still slightly favoring the Australian, 'Ninja' now believes Ortega has a good shot at taking Volkanovski's featherweight strap. Giga Chikadze recently told Damon Martin of MMA Fighting:

"At least both of them are shorter guys, you know, strong style. If I wouldn't see Brian's (Ortega) last performance, I would definitely give this fight to (Alexander) Volkanovski. But we've seen how Brian progressed, we've seen his boxing. So his strategy was very good when he fought Zombie (Chan Sung Jung) and I don't know man, it's a very tough one. I still having Volk in this fight but I will not be surprised if Brian gets the job done."

