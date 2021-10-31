Dillon Danis accuses "unprofessional" Daniel Cormier of biased commentary at UFC 267

Dillon Danis accused Daniel Cormier of biased commentary at UFC 267 on Saturday. He called out the former two-division UFC champion on Twitter.

Danis claimed Cormier was favoring his American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) teammates on the event's preliminary card, which took place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

"Very unprofessional @dc_mma such bias commentary towards your teammates only."

AKA products Tagir Ulanbekov and Zubaira Tukhugov won their respective bouts at Saturday's unique non-pay-per-view numbered event. They were accompanied by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who served as a cornerman for his compatriots.

Khabib will also corner top lightweight contender Islam Makhachev on the UFC 267 main card. The Dagestani will square off with New Zealand's Dan Hooker.

Cormier, meanwhile, trained at AKA as well before his retirement. He accumulated a 22-3 win-loss record during his incredibly successful professional MMA career.

Dillon Danis has competed professionally in both MMA and jiu-jitsu

Dillon Danis is a mixed martial artist himself. He is 2-0 so far and has won both his fights at Bellator via submission in the very first round. However, Danis hasn't fought since way back in June 2019. He underwent reconstructive knee surgery early last year and has been out of action ever since.

Dillon Danis, who's only competed at 175 pounds in his professional career, is still contracted to Bellator as a welterweight. He is also a professional jiu-jitsu practitioner, boasting an 18-16 record in the sport.

Danis is known globally for his antics before and during the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor title fight at UFC 229 in October 2018.

He is a close friend to McGregor and was attacked by Khabib following the main event, which was won by the unbeaten Russian via submission in the fourth round. 'The Eagle' lost a round in MMA for the first time ever during his heated encounter with 'The Notorious'.

