Charles Oliveira is officially set to take on Justin Gaethje in Arizona at UFC 274. The champ, Oliveira, is riding an outstanding 10 fight when streak. Gaethje lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in his first UFC title shot, but earned his second shot at the belt after defeating Michael Chandler in what was 2021's fight of the year.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC268 GAETHJE PUTS DOWN CHANDLER WITH AN UPPER CUT GAETHJE PUTS DOWN CHANDLER WITH AN UPPER CUT 😨 #UFC268 https://t.co/xaXYbQeF6I

Oliveira has had a long road to the title. Several setbacks had fans doubting that he'd ever make it to title contention, let alone be the champion. Oliveira sharpened up the striking and coupled it with his fantastic grappling. Most importantly, Oliveira has found the grit that many fighters criticized him for not showing in the past.

Gaethje undeniably deserves this title shot, and he very well could win the belt. However, just as Justin Gaethje has the tools to be champ, Oliveira has some answers. Here are 5 reasons why Charles Oliveira has an edge over Justin Gaethje in their UFC title clash

#5. Gaethje's Lowkicks Might Be Nullified

UFC 269: Oliveira v Poirier

Gaethje's lowkicks against Nurmagomedov proved to be his highest high and his lowest low. The kicks accumulated and had Nurmagomedov hobbling a little bit. However, when Gaethje thought that he was a few kicks away from immobilizing the then-champion, Nurmagomedov landed a takedown off Gaethje's kick. This takedown was the beginning of the end for Gaethje's first attempt at UFC gold.

Gaethje has had so much success with his lowkicks - he's got arguably the best leg kick in the UFC right now. It takes a lot of confidence in your weapons to go kick-for-kick with Edson Barboza, and Gaethje did just that. This tool will be very risky against a grappling phenom such as Charles Oliviera.

While Gaethje's legkicks will cause issues for Oliveira's long build, it'll be a coin-toss between damaging or being caught. Dustin Poirier has lost both of his shots at the lightweight title in the same fashion. Once to Nurmagomedov and lastly to Oliveira, both by way of rear naked choke. It would be superstitiously eerie for Gaethje's demise to once again come by way of his leg kicks being countered.

Gaethje will need to be effective and unpredictable when he throws this attack. Oliveira has proven many times that he just needs a limb to grab and he's a huge problem from there. For example, the way he took Poirier's back was incredibly quick and subsequent of simply grabbing a limb. This counter-threat is an edge for the champion.

#4. Oliveira's Striking Is Just Getting Better In The UFC

UFC 256: Ferguson v Oliveira

Oliveira has looked better and better in his recent fights in terms of the striking department. A perfect lead-hook put Chandler down and sharp knees to the body did some damage against Poirier.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Charles Oliveira defeats Michael Chandler via KO to become the NEW UFC lightweight champion #UFC262



(via

WHAT A COMEBACK.Charles Oliveira defeats Michael Chandler via KO to become the NEW UFC lightweight champion(via @ufc WHAT A COMEBACK.Charles Oliveira defeats Michael Chandler via KO to become the NEW UFC lightweight champion 🏆 #UFC262 (via @ufc)https://t.co/YoEjNSk0V6

Oliveira seems to be incredibly precise and tactful with his timing. While Gaethje will definitely be favored if the fight remains on the feet, this doesn't exactly count Oliveira out, nor should it. Oliveira's the champ for a couple of reasons - he's well-rounded and typically fights his fight.

Straight punches might just be able to beat Gaethje's shots to the mark. It's not unlikely, and it's another factor for the challenger to take into consideration as he attempts to summit this mountain of a task.

#3. Oliveira's Reach

UFC 269: Oliveira v Poirier

While Gaethje is the taller fighter, 'Do Bronx' brings an extra 4 inches of reach to this bout. With long, straight shots, Gaethje could find some trouble when trying to close the distance.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting UFC 274 fight card: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje headlines veteran-laden card mmafighting.com/2022/3/6/22963… UFC 274 fight card: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje headlines veteran-laden card mmafighting.com/2022/3/6/22963… https://t.co/5xT4CSw5z0

Oliveira is a very upright fighter. His straight shots are crisp and knees to the body are piercing. Oliveira only has one extra inch of leg reach than his opponent, but his striking style could amplify this.

These knees could be a huge part of the fight. Oliveira will want to be on the outside or clinched up, leaving Gaethje very little space to get his strikes off.

#2. Oliveira Is Durable

UFC 269: Oliveira v Poirier

Oliveira has been criticized in the past for giving up when things got tough. Fans and fighters alike have spotted occurrences when it seemed that Oliveira just didn't want to be in the octagon anymore.

While that might've been the case, the lack of heart is long gone now. Oliveira's last two performances saw him get significantly hurt, but come back to secure a finish. Chandler and Poirier did beautifully in giving Oliveira a way out, but he's finally found that toughness that he was lacking.

While Gaethje is also as tough as they come, Oliveira isn't going to go down easy and Gaethje shouldn't think that he will. The durability of the championship will make it all much harder for Gaethje.

#1. The Jiu Jitsu Of Oliveira

UFC 262: Charles Oliveira v Michael Chandler

The primary threat against Gaethje in his second title opportunity will be the submissions of Oliveira. Having already lost a title shot to Khabib Nurmagomedov with a second-round triangle choke and now fighting Oliveira, Gaethje must be working diligently on his jiu jitsu.

Oliviera is a different animal on the mat though. He's crafty and relentless - possibly the best submission-grappler in the UFC at the moment. Charles Oliveira has been a threat to anyone who's been willing to entertain a jiu jitsu match with him.

Gaethje will need to focus his game around not going to the mat with Oliveira, but that's a very difficult task. In his first title defense against Poirier, Oliveira took the back from a standing position, showing that his grappling is effective regardless of takedowns.

Edited by wkhuff20