5 questions that will be answered at UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2

The UFC is set to return to Utah for the first time since 2016 this weekend as UFC 278 is underway at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Kamaru Usman, the consensus No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, will look to defend his welterweight title for the sixth time in the main event as he runs it back with former foe Leon Edwards.

The main card of the pay-per-view is stacked [Image via @thebestmmahighlights2 on Instagram]

Former champions Jose Aldo and Luke Rockhold are also set to feature in the upcoming pay-per-view against Merab Dvalishvili and Paulo Costa respectively. Unbeaten heavyweight prospect Alexandr Romanov and perennial contender Marcin Tybura are also slated to lock horns on Saturday night.

Here are five questions that will be answered at UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2.

#5. Can Alexandr Romanov perform under the brightest lights?

A new wave of fighters are taking over the heavyweight division, and Moldovan national Alexandr Romanov may just turn out to be the best of the lot. The undefeated prospect signed with the UFC less than two years ago and has already racked up five wins inside the octagon.

'King Kong' is certainly a unique heavyweight, in that most of his wins have come via submission. He has nine submission victories and six knockouts under his belt at the professional level, in addition to a solitary decision win.

Romanov's professional record currently stands at 15-0, with his latest victory over Chase Sherman seeing him break into the top 15.

All five of Alexandr Romanov's wins in the UFC thus far have taken place at the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas. He hasn't fought in front of a capacity crowd as of yet and it remains to be seen how he performs under the brightest lights.

At UFC 278, the Moldovan contender will get his first taste of the pay-per-view experience when he squares off against No.11-ranked Marcin Tybura. This is a massive opportunity and platform for Romanov to truly make a statement in the heavyweight division.

#4. Will Jose Aldo edge closer to making history?

Jose Aldo will always be remembered as one of the most dominant champions in MMA history. Aldo was unanimously regarded as the best featherweight on the planet between 2009 and 2015 as he reigned over the 145-pound weight class in the WEC and the UFC.

'The King of Rio' is still going strong in the UFC and has emerged as a top contender in the bantamweight division.

Jose Aldo had the opportunity to become a two-division champion when he locked horns with Petr Yan in 2020 for the then-vacant 135-pound title, but came up short on that occasion. The Brazilian has compiled a three-fight win streak since that loss, comprising unanimous decision victories over Marlon Vera, Pedro Munhoz and Rob Font.

Currently occupying the No.3 spot in the bantamweight rankings, Aldo is likely just one win away from another shot at gold. At the upcoming pay-per-view in Salt Lake City, the future Hall of Famer will take on Georgian wrestling phenom Merab Dvalishvili, who will also be eyeing a title shot.

Dvalishvili is certainly a dark horse in the division, but doesn't have the hype that his skills warrant. 'The Machine' lives up to his moniker, having displayed tremendous output, durability and cardio in his octagon appearances thus far. In his most recent outing, he knocked out former title challenger Marlon Moraes after nearly being finished moments earlier.

Merab Dvalishvili is a bad matchup for most bantamweights and is arguably the best wrestler in the division. A win over a former champion like Jose Aldo will see his stock reach new heights.

However, Aldo is considered one of the best anti-wrestlers to ever grace the octagon. The Brazilian legend's cat-like reflexes and renowned sprawling ability have been tried and tested for over a decade and he has rarely ever been controlled on the ground. On the feet, he has a clear advantage over Dvalishvili, making this a somewhat favorable matchup.

If he emerges victorious at UFC 278, Aldo will move one step closer to making history by potentially adding his name to the illustrious and exclusive club of two-division UFC champions. This could turn out to be the 35-year-old's last shot at fighting for gold, so expect him to be more motivated than ever before.

#3. Is Luke Rockhold a legitimate threat to Israel Adesanya?

Luke Rockhold doesn't quite get the respect he deserves these days, largely thanks to his smug on-camera persona, his shocking loss to Michael Bisping back in 2017 and his horrific run of form after that defeat. Nevertheless, at the height of his powers, Rockhold was one of the best middleweights in the world.

The former Strikeforce and UFC champion was impeccabily well-rounded, with pin-point striking and high-level Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He even had the perfect physical frame for fighting, making him a nightmare to deal with. Rockhold has himself admitted that his fall from grace is down to mental rather than physical deficiencies.

After more than three years away from the octagon, Luke Rockhold is set to return this weekend. The 37-year-old American is targeting one final run at the UFC middleweight championship, and considering his credentials and prior accomplishments, just one or two high profile wins could see him fight for the title.

If Rockhold's recent interviews are anything to go by, there's a burning desire within him to finish his career on his own terms. As such, he seems to have let go of his long-running grudge with Michael Bisping and has been training with the Englishman's coach Jason Parillo. He has also been sharpening his tools under the watchful eye of AKA teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Luke Rockhold will have a chance to break into the upper echelons of the middleweight division at UFC 278, where he is slated to lock horns with polarizing Brazilian contender Paulo Costa.

There's seemingly some bad blood brewing between the two, but Rockhold should be wise enough to not fight emotionally when he's in the cage with the always dangerous Costa. If he sticks to his gameplan and uses his attributes effectively, the former UFC champion should come away with the win, setting himself up nicely for a shot at the 185-pound throne.

#2. Is it finally Leon Edwards' time?

Leon Edwards suffered the lone loss of his UFC career over six years ago at the tender age of 23, against Kamaru Usman. The Englishman barely had any wrestling pedigree at the time, and as such, he adopted a defensive approach against Usman, an NCAA Division 1 standout.

Edwards came away with a unanimous decision loss, but showed decent takedown defense against 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

Both Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman have improved tenfold since their initial 2015 clash. The welterweight duo have torn through the ranks and are now set to lock horns with UFC gold on the line.

Edwards, who will turn 31 just days after his upcoming championship bout, is inarguably in the prime of his career. 'Rocky' is now riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak, comprising wins over the likes of Vicente Luque, Donald Cerrone, Rafael dos Anjos, and in his last outing, Nate Diaz.

Edwards will have the chance to exact his revenge at UFC 278 against Usman, and if he emerges victorious, it'll be poetic to say the least.

The Birmingham native could become the second-ever English champion in promotional history, and a win over the only man to beat him, who is regarded as the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter on the planet, is certainly fitting.

#1. Can Kamaru Usman further solidify his claim to being the best pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC?

Kamaru Usman cemented his legacy as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world with a dominant run in 2021, wherein he defended his welterweight title against Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. His wins over Masvidal and Covington in particular have seen his stock reach new heights.

If he comes away with another win at UFC 278 to further extend his championship reign and nine-year unbeaten run, Usman has a real argument to be considered among the greatest fighters to ever grace the octagon. He is riding a 15-fight win streak in the UFC, just one win behind the current record holder, Anderson Silva.

Leon Edwards has never been finished in his professional career, and if Usman gets a stoppage victory in their rematch, there can be no doubt that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is the most dominant champion of the modern era.

