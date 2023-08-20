Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss Sean O'Malley's title win, Chris Weidman's injury, and more.

#3. Fans and pros feel Sean O'Malley's KO was an early stoppage

Sean O'Malley pulled off a shocker at UFC 292, knocking out the ruling champion Aljamain Sterling in spectacular manner. After displaying incredible takedown defense against 'Funk Master's' wrestling, O'Malley landed a perfect right hand that closely mirrored Conor McGregor's iconic KO of Jose Aldo.

While the MMA world praised O'Malley for his achievement, many felt it was an early stoppage and Sterling still had more fight in him. A number of fighters, including the former champion's close friend and training partner Merab Dvalishvili, accused referee Marc Goddard of stopping the fight early.

"Another F*cking Early Stoppage! I pray that me or my teammates don't have Mark Goddard in the cage again. We are FIGHTERS ... let us fight til the end ! #UFC292"

Dillon Danis, Brian Kelleher, and other fans felt the same way as well.

Despite the claims, it is quite clear that the UFC wants to build O'Malley up as the next superstar, which Dana White claims he already is. The video of the KO was uploaded to the promotion's social media handles within an hour of the event without geo-blocking, which is quite rare even for the biggest championship fights.

#2. UFC ring girl Brookliyn Wren gets blood on her

Fans were smitten with ring girl Brookliyn Wren during the UFC 292 broadcast. Amid tackling fan adorations, Wren took to Twitter to reveal that she got blood on herself from one of the fighters while he was leaving the octagon.

"I just got blood on my shoulder and arm, from one of the fighters..."

She explained how it happened to a fan in another tweet:

"No, it got wiped on me when he walked past me in the octagon. I'm traumatized lmaooo."

Fans were concerned for her and expressed the same on Twitter.

#1. Chris Weidman possibly tore his ACL or MCL

Chris Weidman made his UFC return on Saturday against Brad Tavares after suffering and recovering from a horrific leg break. Tavares landed multiple leg kicks on Weidman, as well as a couple of groin shots. In the end, 'The All-American' lost the fight via unanimous decision and had to leave the arena in a wheelchair.

During the post-event press conference, Dana White told the media that he wants Weidman to hang up his fighting gloves. He stated that the fighter may have suffered a ligament tear in his knee, possibly putting him out of action for another year.

When asked if he would give Weidman another fight if he asks for it, White said:

"Father time is not our friend at all... So I would say, ‘Chris, I love you! Please retire.'"

