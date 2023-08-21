Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss Conor McGregor's return, the Dillon Danis-Logan Paul saga, and more.

#3. Kai Kara-France out of UFC 293

The flyweight matchup between Kai Kara-France and Manel Kape has reportedly fallen through.

Kara-France himself announced the news via Instagram. He stated on Monday (August 20) that due to a concussion suffered during training over the weekend, he will no longer be able to compete in the Sydney card on September 9. He apologized to the fans for pulling out of the fight but said that he needed to put his health first.

No replacement for Kara-France has been announced yet.

Watch Kara-France's reveal below.

#2. Andrew Tate supports Dillon Danis in the onslaught on Logan Paul and Nina Agdal

Dillon Danis has been humiliating his boxing opponent Logan Paul and his fiancee Nina Agdal constantly on social media ever since the fight was announced. The Youtuber-boxer has reportedly sent a cease and desist letter over the trash talk as well. However, Danis has been unstoppable, despite getting locked out of his Twitter account once.

In a recent social media post, he revealed that he has got hold of 'the most insane picture of Nina to ever exist' but he cannot share it as he may find himself in prison over it. He labeled it to be a 'nuclear bomb' picture, that could do 'irreparable damage'.

Surprisingly, Andrew Tate inserted himself into the situation and backed Danis up about this matter. He said that he received the picture Danis was talking about on his Twitter inbox and it indeed lived up to the claim.

Expand Tweet

Later, Danis shared a screenshot of a DM from Tate, where the former kickboxer has seemingly invited him over for a sparring session if he ever happens to visit Romania. Danis said he would be considering it if scheduling permitted.

Expand Tweet

#1. Conor McGregor seeks help from retired official to help with December return

Conor McGregor's UFC return is still shrouded very much in mystery, and his USADA status looms over it like a heavy cloud.

Dana White recently crushed the hopes of a December return for McGregor, which apparently the Irishman was eyeing for. It is to be noted that he has not submitted a sample to USADA yet, as per the records available.

In response, McGregor shared his discontent over the matter on Twitter in an audio note. He said that he believed his return at UFC 296 was confirmed, but turned out, not so much.

The UFC star then went on to address a retired Nevada State Athletic Commission official Bob Bennett and requested him to come back and help him with his UFC return. Bennett, who retired from the commission in 2021, previously helped him get a boxing license.

"The Nevada Athletic Commission, Bob Bennett retired, may he un-retire. I go, ring [former NAC Executive Director] Bob Bennett. Tell him what’s the story, because I’m being kept from my livelihood here, and it turns out Bob Bennett is retired. I’m like, what the f***, I’ve been on top of this game for a long time. I’m on top of his yacht, I’m on top of this game f***ing long, yeah."

Listen to the audio here.