The MMA world is still reeling from the UFC 300 announcement and will probably do so till April 13 and even for a while afterward. Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski posted an honest video update on the loss to Ilia Topuria.

How the UFC 300 headliner came to be

Dana White announced on Saturday that a light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill will headline the UFC 300 card on April 13. However, there were possibly several other frontrunners, as White said very recently that they had not yet zeroed in on a bout for the spot.

Speaking to Aaron Bronsteter, Hill detailed how the fight came to be:

"Everybody wants to be on [UFC] 300, but realistically, it didn't really come on my radar, it didn't really happen until yesterday, I'm not even going to lie. Like, yesterday. They called me. They let me know the situation."

He added:

"They [the UFC] needed a main event, [and] they had some things lined up, but they [told me] they would prefer it to be me and Alex. It was the first option. It was what they really wanted."

Catch Hill's comments below (2:22):

Speaking of the challenge Alex Pereira poses, Hill heaped praise on 'Poatan', stating that he has done "incredible things" in the promotion.

Meanwhile, Pereira is planning on defending the belt at UFC 301 in front of his home crowd in Brazil less than a month after the April 13 bout.

Alexander Volkanovski releases post-defeat statement

Alexander Volkanovski put out a video status update a day after his heartbreaking knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298. In the clip uploaded on his YouTube channel, 'The Great' addressed his defeat and laid out his plan for the immediate future.

Volkanovski said:

"You can't win them all, you know? Sometimes you're the hammer, sometimes you're the nail. Last night I was the nail, I've been the hammer many times, and I've ruined a lot of people's party many times. Last night, Ilia got the job done."

He added:

"I definitely want that rematch. Spain is what I'm hearing is gonna happen. Dana wants Spain, obviously, and Ilia wants Spain. That won't be until later in the year."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments in the video below (00:14):

Jairzinho Rozenstruik talks about Alex Pereira in heavyweight

Before Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill was announced, there were rumors of the Brazilian moving up to heavyweight and even challenging the interim champion, Tom Aspinall. However, veteran UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik believes that may not be the best idea for 'Poatan'.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'Bigi Boy' said:

"His skill set is sick. He's got the skills; he hits hard, but I think heavyweight is different. Like you know, if you get hit first, you can be gone, you know... If it's his choice, do it. I'll never say don't do it. If it was me, I'd stick around at middleweight [or] light heavyweight. He is the champ at light heavyweight. He is doing very well. So don't trouble the big boys."

Catch Jairzinho Rozenstruik's comments below (8:44):