An MMA fighter, who suffered a loss at UFC 312, had to be admitted to the hospital with a serious injury. Elsewhere, Sean Strickland mused whether re-electing Donald Trump was a mistake.

Here are your top combat sports updates from today.

Jack Jenkins fractured cartilage at UFC 312

Jack Jenkins, who fought Gabriel Santos on the prelims of UFC 312 last Saturday, reportedly had to be readmitted to hospital with a serious throat injury.

After tapping out to a rear-naked choke by the Brazilian in the third round, Jenkins was taken to the hospital for standard post-fight medicals. He was soon discharged.

However, he later had to go back to the facility after the medical team found a fractured cartilage in his thyroid that was missed during the initial scan review. He was kept under observation for the weekend and released from the ICU on Monday.

Australian MMA was the first to report the news.

The report claimed that the injury occurred at the end of the first round, as the fighter told his corner he had numbness and loss of strength in his left arm. The fracture caused an air leak into his chest and neck.

Sean Strickland reacts to Donald Trump's Gaza plan

Sean Strickland has been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump since before the 2024 elections. However, the newly-appointed president's recent proposal for the redevelopment of Gaza has got the American UFC fighter thinking if the U.S.A. made a mistake by voting for Trump.

Taking to X, Strickland said:

"Man if Trump keeps this bs up I'm about to start waving a Palestinian flag... American cities are sh*tholes and you wanna go spend billions on this dumpster fire... Did we make a mistake?! This ain't America first..."

The UFC star's comments came after Trump went public with his idea of a U.S.-owned Gaza strip in an interview with Fox News.

"We’ll build safe communities [for the Palestinians], a little bit away from where they are, where all of this danger is. In the meantime, I would own this. Think of it as a real estate development for the future. It would be a beautiful piece of land. No big money spent."

Earlier in a press conference, he said that the region would be turned into the "Riviera of the Middle East" where Palestinians who were displaced in the Israel-Hamas war will not be allowed back.

Nate Diaz trolls Kendrick Lamar for Super Bowl performance

Kendrick Lamar's half-time performance at the Super Bowl 2025 took the internet by storm, especially the Grammy-winning rap song "Not Like Us." Written as a diss track for Drake, the chartbuster number is now a sensation on social media and outside.

As pictures of Lamar performing the song in a pair of bootcut jeans went viral, UFC star Nate Diaz took the opportunity to make fun of the rapper's choice of attire on X:

"WTH??? This is what all the girls wore in high school. #gurlpantslamar I'm playin lol it's all Gucci lol."

Check out what fans had to say about Diaz's comment here.

