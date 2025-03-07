UFC has been accused of protecting Alex Pereira against the hardest and toughest title fights, even though 'Poatan' has fought three times last year. Elsewhere, Max Holloway offered his prediction for the upcoming fight of his previous opponent Justin Gaethje against Rafael Fiziev.

Ad

Here are today's top combat sports updates, presented by Sportskeeda MMA.

Magomed Ankalaev accuses the UFC of "protecting" Alex Pereira

Magomed Ankalaev accused Alex Pereira of picking and choosing his opponents a as a champion ahead of UFC 313. In an interview with Ag. Fight, the Russian said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I think what I would bring if I get to be the champion is that the UFC would get a champ that doesn't need to be protected. It's going to be somebody that's not going to pick his opponent."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

He doubled down on the claim during the pre-fight press conference and also leveled allegation at Dana White of "protecting" the Brazilian.

"Honestly, [Alex Pereira] should say thank you to Dana White for protecting him this whole time."

The remarks did not sit well with fans of 'Poatan', who took to the internet to point out that he is known for accepting short notice opponents and has not turned down any fight as far as public knowledge goes.

Ad

Max Holloway gives his official prediction for Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Max Holloway was Justin Gaethje's last opponent. The two fought over the BMF belt at UFC 300 in an epic barnburner. In an iconic and violent striking exchange in the middle of the octagon, Holloway knocked Gaethje out cold with one second remaining on the clock.

Ahead of Gaethje's return to the octagon against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313, 'Blessed' shared his prediction for the fight and he picked 'The Highlight':

Ad

"I'm picking Justin Gaethje and I’m going with his nickname, man. I think he’s going to [give] a highlight [in] this fight. I think it’s gonna be huge. I think it’s gonna be big. I think he’s gonna make a statement."

Watch Max Holloway's prediction below (8:05):

Ad

Ilia Topuria teases his next fight

Dana White announced last month that Ilia Topuria was vacating the featherweight belt and moving up to lightweight. It has since been confirmed by his team, including his manager Malki Kawa, that the weight cut was a major reason behind the decision.

No fight has been announced yet for Topuria's return to lightweight, but many fans believe he deserved and would get a direct shot at the title. Others believe he should fight Arman Tsarukyan before facing Islam Makhachev, as the former was supposed to challenge for the belt at UFC 312.

Ad

'El Matador' teased about his upcoming fight in a recent tweet:

"When we announce it, you won't believe it. Get ready."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The tweet has sparked the rumor that Topuria could be the one to welcome Conor McGregor back to the sports. The two had beefed before, with Topuria eventually stating that he was no longer interested in a fight with the Irishman.

Some fans also speculated that Topuria could face Max Holloway for the BMF belt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.