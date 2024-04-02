Francia James got yet another UFC fighter to face off with her. Meanwhile, Max Holloway shared a unique plan for the BMF title fight against Justin Gaethje.

Alex Pereira squares up with Francia James

Former Playboy model Francia 'Francety' James often shares videos of facing off with UFC stars. Also an OnlyF*ns star and social media celebrity, she has previously posed with Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili, Mayra Bueno Silva, and more.

In her latest video, standing opposite her several inches taller was Alex Pereira. The two squared up MMA-style before they broke the stare-off and embraced in a friendly manner.

Watch the video below:

Fans were in splits in the comment section to see 'Poatan' in yet another hilarious skit. The two-division champion has made quite a reputation for his trademark stoic humor and fans enjoy watching him in more such videos.

Max Holloway wants Mark Coleman at UFC 300

Max Holloway wants Mark Coleman to present the BMF belt to the winner of his fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, 'Blessed' was asked if he wants any particular individual to wrap the belt just like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson did for Jorge Masvidal.

"The only correct answer is Mark Coleman, man, especially with what he went through recently, with his dog, and his dog waking up, and his dog waking him up to go save his stuff. And he going in there and running for his dog. The guy is a 'G' bro. That's a real-life BMF. So, I mean, that's the only right answer, man."

Listen to Max Holloway's comments below from the 9:10 mark:

Coleman recently survived a horrific fire accident at his house and had a close shave with death. His dog Hammer, a hero in his own rights, woke him up in the middle of the night to alert him of the situation. Coleman single-handedly managed to take his elderly parents to safety but passed out because of the fumes while looking for Hammer.

The canine did not make it, unfortunately. But Coleman did after a few days in the hospital.

Islam Makhachev reveals a new look during Ramadan

Islam Makhachev recently shared his new appearance with his fans.

The Dagestani UFC fighter uploaded a video on his Instagram Story where he appears to have shaved his head bald.

Some fans joked about how Makhachev defeated Alexander Volkanovski and "took his look." Another quipped, "New mythical fighter. All goat fighters were bald." A third said, "Looks like Volk and Khamzat had a baby."

