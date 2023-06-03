Israel Adesanya was seen playfully kicking Derek from Betr media.

In early May, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz held a press conference for their upcoming boxing match. Things got slightly out of hand when someone who introduced himself as “Derek from Betr media” insulted Diaz and called out his brother Nick for a boxing match.

Several weeks later, the infamous media member re-emerged in a recent video with Adesanya. The UFC middleweight champion set up Derek and landed a light body kick, leading to the latter walking around in slight pain. The video was shared on YouTube by ESPN MMA, and the comment section was filled with various comments, including some saying:

“Didn’t put his hips into it, didn’t put his shoulders into it, he basically threw that kick from below the knee and still almost killed the dude”

“Basicly slapped his ribs lmao”

“really makes you respect a professional fighter's pain tolerance and ability to put on a great poker face during a fight. the pain they feel is even worse, yet they keep going.”

The video ended with Adesanya ensuring Derek wasn’t in any serious pain. Safe to say, ‘The Last Stylebender’ gave him a friendly reminder about how dangerous trained fighters can be.

What’s next for Israel Adesanya in the UFC?

Israel Adesanya last fought on April 8, regaining the UFC middleweight championship with a second-round knockout against his longtime rival Alex Pereira. ‘The Last Stylebender’ now waits for his next title challenger. He hopes to fight again on September 9 when the UFC travels to Syndey, Australia, for UFC 293.

There are several options for Adesanya’s next opponent. Robert Whittaker (#2) and Dricus Du Plessis (#6) will fight on July 8 at UFC 290. Secondly, Sean Strickland (#7) hopes to make a statement against Abus Magomedov on July 1. Last but not least, Jared Cannonier (#4) and Marvin Vettori (#3) look to earn their second title shot with a win on June 17.

Israel Adesanya’s next opponent depends on two primary factors. Whittaker, Cannonier, and Vettori have all lost to Adesanya at least once, requiring them to prove they have evolved. Meanwhile, all potential middleweight title challengers must avoid a significant injury because they will have less than three months before UFC 293.

